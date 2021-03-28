Menu
House party violates Qld isolation orders triggering major contact tracing effort
One new virus case ‘could be patient X’

by Cormac Pearson, Jack McKay, Greg Stolz
28th Mar 2021 10:24 AM
Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19, which health authorities believe could be who infected a 26-year-old Stafford man.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is joined by Health Minister Yvette D'Ath and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young, which started at 10.15am, as they brief media.

Dr Young confirmed the new case is the brother of the Stafford man.

This morning's update follows reports a COVID-infected man hosted a house party on Friday, but it was today confirmed authorities were wrong and that it was a group of five people involved, not 25 as initially stated.

Four of those people were his housemates and one person was a guest in the home. 

The Strathpine man was identified as a close contact of a 26-year-old Stafford man who tested positive to the highly infectious UK strain on Thursday night.


Those people present on Friday night have been ordered into quarantine.

 


Originally published as LIVESTREAM: One new case 'could be patient X'

