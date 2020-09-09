LIVESTREAM: DeVere Cup- Alexandra Hills v Forest Lake

Forest Lake SHS are facing Alexandra Hills SHS in the Devere Cup Grand Final.

Langer Cup grand final day has arrived, with matches to be livestreamed via couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.

The Langer Cup between Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS will be livestreamed along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.

TODAY'S GRAND FINALS

1.30pm: DeVere Cup

Forest Lake SHS v Alexandra Hills SHS

2.45pm: Gee Cup

Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS

4pm: Walters Cup

Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

5.15pm: Langer Cup

PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

