Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sport

LIVESTREAM: DeVere Cup- Alexandra Hills v Forest Lake

by Andrew Dawson, Nic Darveniza
9th Sep 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Forest Lake SHS are facing Alexandra Hills SHS in the Devere Cup Grand Final.

Langer Cup grand final day has arrived, with matches to be livestreamed via couriermail.com.au, the Gold Coast Bulletin and News affiliates.

The Langer Cup between Palm Beach Currumbin SHS and Keebra Park SHS will be livestreamed along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders.

 

TODAY'S GRAND FINALS

1.30pm: DeVere Cup

Forest Lake SHS v Alexandra Hills SHS

2.45pm: Gee Cup

Coombabah SHS v Mabel Park SHS

4pm: Walters Cup

Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

5.15pm: Langer Cup

PBC SHS v Keebra Park SHS

 

RELATED LINKS

LANGER CUP TEAM OF THE YEAR

PLAYERS TO WATCH IN ALL FOUR GRAND FINALS

KLESE HAAS - ELIGIBLE FOR QUEENSLAND

WATCH LIVE: AARON PAYNE CUP GRAND FINAL

 

 

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Langer Cup & Walters Cup Grand Final day

More Stories

langer cup langer cup livestreaming rugby sport

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        Premium Content UPDATE: Boy taken to hospital after reported snake bite

        Breaking The boy was treated by paramedics earlier this afternoon.

        • 9th Sep 2020 12:23 PM
        Search on for charities to receive Mayors Charity Ball funds

        Premium Content Search on for charities to receive Mayors Charity Ball funds

        News Gladstone Regional Council’s search for charities to benefit from the 2021 Santos...

        Tucka-Time program gets $37,500 from Stockland Gladstone

        Premium Content Tucka-Time program gets $37,500 from Stockland Gladstone

        News The program increases access to fresh produce for Indigenous primary school...

        “Scary”: Top cop discusses online troll surge

        Premium Content “Scary”: Top cop discusses online troll surge

        News Sergeant Wayne Butcher went on 4CC Breakfast radio this morning to discuss online...