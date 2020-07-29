Menu
The Cathedral College rugby league team practises
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: How to watch TCC v St Pat’s

Pam McKay
29th Jul 2020 11:21 AM

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

The Cathedral College tackles St Pat's Mackay at The Cathedral College in Rockhampton today. Kick-off is at 3.30pm.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game.

