St Patrick's College Mackay v Rockhampton Grammar School in the Allan Langer Cup qualifier.
Rugby League

LIVESTREAM: How to watch St Pat’s v Rocky Grammar

callum dick
22nd Jul 2020 9:30 AM

LIVE streaming of the Allan Langer Cup returns this week to the Daily Mercury website, with footage to be shown from both games today.

Read more:

ONES TO WATCH: St Pat's guns on show against Rocky Grammar

The modern Rocky Grammar, St Pat's rivalry explained

Grammar test 'can't come quick enough' for St Pat's

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Langer Cup competition pits the best schoolboys in the state against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon.

 

Allan Langer Cup Qualifiers - Today

St Patrick's College (Mackay) v The Rockhampton Grammar School (Rockhampton), 12 noon

St Mary's College (Toowoomba) v Coombabah State High School (Gold Coast), 3pm

