LIVESTREAM: Rocky Grammar v St Pat’s

RUGBY LEAGUE: Rockhampton Grammar First XIII captain Taine Wedel has revealed what his team needs to do to reign supreme in today's Aaron Payne Cup qualifier.

Grammar will take on St Patrick's College at noon in Mackay with the winner advancing to the premier schoolboys competition, which starts next week.

Wedel said he and his teammates were raring to go despite their limited preparation due to COVID-19.

"It's been a little bit different this year but we got back into it (training) as soon as we could and the boys are keen to play," he said.

"Playing St Pat's we need to slow the ball play down, hold the ball and hit it up the middle hard.

"Hopefully we can go up and win that game so we can have a bit more football, especially for the Year 12s since we haven't had much this year."

Grammar has a relatively young squad, with just a handful of seniors and the majority Year 11 students.

Assistant coach Glen Minto is confident they are up for the challenge, and will bring plenty of energy and enthusiasm to the contest.

"The team that consistently completes their sets and defends and controls the middle well should go a long way toward winning the game," he said.

Today's winner will join St Brendan's, Rockhampton's The Cathedral College, Kirwan State High, Ignatius Park College and Mackay State High in the Cup competition.

Queensland rep Luke Callanan will be one of Grammar’s players to watch in today’s game. Picture: File.

HOW GRAMMAR LINES UP AND WHAT EACH PLAYER BRINGS

Bronson Ryan (Coen): Speed, try scoring ability and goal kicking.

Ethan Geall (Biloela): Strong ball carrier, speed.

Carter Wight (Mackenzie River): Quick and very elusive, consistent try scorer.

Jack Barsby (Comet): Skilful right centre. Can also play in the halves.

Nick Crouch (Rockhampton): Versatile, can play a number of positions.

Luke Callanan (Clermont): Queensland rep who has a lot of potential. Strong ball runner/passing game and good kicking game.

Jack Maitland (Yeppoon): Strong defender and clever passing game.

Lachlan Burns (Rockhampton): Strong ball carry and gets quick play the balls.

Ethan Scarpelli (Rockhampton): Good defender and quick out of dummy half.

Taine Wedel (Dysart): Deceptively strong, great work rate.

Jackson Cheesman (Emerald): Strong ball runner. Creates space for left side backs.

Nick Matauiau (Rockhampton): Hard working, strong ball carrier.

Jaiden Green (Rockhampton): Excellent work ethic, strong carry, very good defender.

Griffin Keating (Emerald): Clever dummy half, very tough and plays well above his weight.

Zach Sypher (Alpha): Tough hard-working prop with really good footwork.

Joe Schottelius (Dingo): Young forward with strong ball carry.

Toby Hannam (Rockhampton): Good defender.