WATCH NOW: Mackay SHS v Kirwan SHS

LIVE NOW: Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School Aaron Payne Cup.

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

Watch the juniors take each other on now before seniors kick off this afternoon.

Mackay State High School travels up the road to face 2019 champions Kirwan SHS today, while St Patrick's College Mackay heads south to Rockhampton to tackle The Cathedral College on Wednesday.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Read more:

Payne Cup premiers welcome Mackay State High School in opening round

Sweet says St Pat's can cause 'trouble' in Cup

GALLERY: St Pat's qualify for Payne Cup in dominant win

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon.

Tuesday, July 28:

Kirwan SHS v Mackay SHS - 12.05pm (CC) and 1.15pm (AP)

Wednesday, July 29 -

The Cathedral College v St Pat's Mackay - 3.30pm (AP)

St Brendan's College v Ignatius Park College -11.45am (AP)