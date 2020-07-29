Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Rugby League

WATCH: Ignatius Park v St Brendan’s livestreaming now

callum dick
29th Jul 2020 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

LIVESTREAMING of the Aaron Payne Cup returns to regional Queensland this week.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the Aaron Payne Cup pits the best schoolboys in north Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

St Brendan's College tackles Ignatius Park College at Magpies Sporting Club in Mackay today. Kick-off is at 11.45am.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream of the game before kick-off.

Sign up now for just $1 a week to get full access to all matches, as well as unlocking the best news and content from every News Corp publication throughout Australia.

This story will be updated with a link to the livestream before kick-off of the first game at noon

Watch the replay of Mackay State High School v Kirwan State High School here.

More Stories

aaron payne cup aaron payne livestream ignatius park college livestream livestreaming st brendan's college
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 27 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 27 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, July 29.

        Man in hospital after Gladstone car and pedestrian incident

        premium_icon Man in hospital after Gladstone car and pedestrian incident

        News The incident was called last night with reports of a foot injury.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        premium_icon Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top five stories you may have missed from Tuesday, July 28.

        Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

        premium_icon Awesome action from CQ drag racing champs

        Motor Sports Changes to the format have proven to be more exciting for racers and spectators.