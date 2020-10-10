LIVESTREAM HOCKEY FINALS: Stars come out to play

The stars will come out to play when the Brisbane Hockey Association semi-finals are livestreamed today. WATCH LIVE FROM 2.30PM.

The stars will come out to play when the Brisbane Hockey Association semi-finals are livestreamed today.

Commercial, Bulimba, Easts and Pine Rivers St Andrews will be full of Queensland's best talent when teams take to the field this afternoon at the State Hockey Centre.

Saturday's finals will continues our extensive coverage of hockey after recent coverage of BWHA finals, juniors and Masters finals' action.

Your new home of hockey will now concentrate on the three week finals series, with Pine Rivers St Andrews playing Bulimba in the elimination final (2.30) and Commercial and Easts clashing in the Div 1 semi-final to see which is the first team through to the grand final.

TODAY'S GAME SCHEDULE

2.30PM

St Andrews v Bulima

5PM

Eastern Suburbs v Commercial

A glittering array of talent will grace the State Hockey Centre, featuring:

Pine Rivers St Andrews

Andrew Butturini (Ex QLD Blades)

Max Harding (Ex National Futures, Qld 21s)

Liam Hart (Australian Futures Squad, Qld 21s)

Zac Profke (Australian Futures Squad)

Liam de Young (ex-Australian Kookaburras)

Josh Mynott (ex-Queensland Blades)

Bulimba

Jayden Atkinson (Australian Futures Squad, Qld 21s)

Troy Cooper (Australian Country)

Harrison Farrell (Ex Junior Australian Squad - Burras, Qld 21s)

Michael Francis (Junior Australian Squad - Burras, Qld Blades, Qld 21s)

Luke Randle (Australian Futures Squad)

Jun Sugio (Ex National Futures, Qld 21s)

Michael Doan will be an important player for Easts.

Easts

Scott Boyde (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades)

Michael Doan (Australian Futures Squad, Qld 21s)

James Easton (Qld 21s)

Troy Elder (ex Kookaburra)

David Hubbard (Australian Futures Squad, Qld 21s)

Mark Knowles(ex Kookaburra captain)

Hugh Pembroke (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades, Aus Development Squad)

Matthew Pembroke (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades)

Kane Posselt (Ex QLD Blades)

Will Prest (Qld 21s)

Matthew Shaw (Ex QLD Blades)

Tyler Spry (Qld 21s)

Mackenzie Warn (Ex National Futures)

Commercial

Matthew Finn (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades)

Shane Kenny (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades)

Jared Taylor (Brisbane Blaze, QLD Blades)

Ian Schulz (ex-Queensland Blades)

Liam Hart in action. Picture: Andrew Blanchard

Bulimba will take winning form into the clash, having beaten Saints 3-nil during the previous encounter earlier in the season.

In the previous games this season between Commercial and Easts, there was a 2-all draw and a 3-nil win by Easts.

Some key facts:

- Commercial and Easts have met in the finals eight times in the past 10 years (four wins each)

- Easts beat Commercial 4-0 in their last finals meeting in 2018

- Commercial and Easts have played each other once this season - Easts won 3-0 in Round 6

- Jacob Webber (Easts) recently scored his 300th career goal. He has scored four goals in his past three games against Commercial

- Jared Taylor (Commercial) has scored nine goals in his past four games

Commercial's Jared Taylor in action against Easts. Photo by Andrew Blanchard.

- Pine Rivers St Andrews and Bulimba have played each other once this season - Bulimba won 3-0 in Round 1

- This weekend's game will be the first time in nine years the teams have met in a final - Pine Rivers St Andrews beat Bulimba 5-0 in 2011

- Pine Rivers St Andrews and Bulimba bring erratic form into the finals: both teams won just two of their last six games

- Bulimba and Pine Rivers St Andrews both lost to ninth-placed Norths in the past month

- Bulimba has lost only one of eight games this year when Isaac Layton has scored a goal

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

OCTOBER 10

BHA senior men's division 1 semi-finals

2.30pm: Pine Rivers St Andrews v Bulimba

4pm: Easts v Commercial

OCTOBER 17

BHA senior men's division 1 preliminary finals

OCTOBER 24

BHA senior men's division 1 grand finals

PINE RIVERS ST ANDREWS v BULIMBA

The teams:

Pine Rivers St Andrews

1. Josh Mynott, 2. Max Harding, 3. Luke Reddiex, 4. Regan Weatherhead, 5. Mitchell Bolton, 6. Andrew Butterini, 7. Thomas Madden, 8. Zac Profke, 9. Nathan Case, 10 Liam Hart, 11. Paul Hubbard, 12. Shaun Smith, 13. Mark Wilcox, 14, Liam DeYoung, 15. Zac Day, 16. Tom Woodley

Bulimba

1. Chris Dick, 2. Corey Hale, 3. Matt Frazer, 4. Isaac Layton, 5. Nicholaas Smith, 6. Jun Sugio, 7. Reilly Newberry, 8. Joshua Nicol, 9. Troy Cooper, 10. Harrison Farrell, 11. Louis Hassum, 12. Alistair Mais, 13. Michael Francis, 14. Liam Moller, 15. Jack Martin, 16. Ryley Stevens

COMMERCIAL v EASTS

Easts

1. Scott Boyde, 2. James Easton, 3. Casey Lee, 4. Matt Shaw 5. Mackenzie Warne, 6. Will Prest, 7. Matt Pembroke, 8. Tyler Spry, 9. Michael Doan, 10. Arin Doig, 11. David Hubbard, 12. Jacob Webber, 13. Hugh Pembroke, 14. Zac McCoombes, 15. Oliver Roberts, 16. Mark Knowles

Commercial

1. Matthew Finn, 2. Shane Kenny, 3. Will Padman, 4. Jared Taylor, 5. Paul Comerford, 6. Matthew Hough, 7. Kye Hawgood, 8. Ian Schulz, 9. Joel Torrisi 10. Jared Carseldine, 11. James Hawley 12. Bryce Morley, 13. Matt Lagerroth, 14. Cooper Cabot, 15. Caleb McCoombes, 16. Jay Pavitt

