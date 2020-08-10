Menu
Livestream highlights: School Footy Show episode 2

by Nic Darveniza
10th Aug 2020 7:00 PM
News Corp's School Footy Show crew is back this week to bring you all the best action from week two of Queensland's elite Allan Langer and Aaron Payne Cups.

Hosts Drury Forbes and Nic Darveniza unpack all the highlights from Queensland's next generation of footy stars, along with a series of exclusive interviews.

Joining them for episode 2 is veteran Brisbane Broncos scout Brian Edwards, who reveals the key traits the Broncos look for when scouting players, and just how far the top clubs cast their recruiting nets.

Also featured is The Cathedral College's star prop Riley Boaza, reflecting on his school's charge to the Payne Cup title, and Daily Mercury sports editor Callum Dick dials in from Mackay with all the news from the Payne Cup's Mackay hub week.

Queensland's own schoolboys "Dally M" medal race will be launched as well, with the final awards named for two of Queensland's favourite rugby league heroes.

Their identities, and the players leading the race after two rounds, will all be revealed as the School Footy Show returns on Queensland regional sites, couriermail.com.au and News Corp Australia affiliates.

Originally published as Livestream highlights: School Footy Show episode 2

editors picks langer cup payne cup schoolboys rugby league school footy show

