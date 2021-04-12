LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Who’s who of junior talent

A who's who of junior boys cricket talent will line-up at the state under 16 cricket boys finals to be livestreamed at www.courier-mail.com.au and News' affiliates from Monday.

Streaming will take place on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We will be streaming from Field 1 only, meaning four of the six games played will be live here from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast.

The carnival was to have been played in January, but rain ruined any chances of the competition going ahead.

Toowoomba Grammar School batsman Rex Tooley. Picture, John Gass

St Patrick's College No.1 batsman Charles Moore, the GPS First XI' leading run scorer Harry Sheppard, his Ipswich Grammar School and Ipswich Hornets teammate Jack Geldard, Tom Malone (Nudgee College, Toombul) all-rounder Tom Campbell (Norths, Terrace), Padua College ace Ryan Pembroke, Valley's Hugh Weibgen (Brisbane Grammar School) and Redlands' swing bowling sensation Henry Zietsch (Churchie) will be front and centre.

Churchie and Redlands swing bowler Henry Zietsch. Picture by Richard Gosling

But the talent does not end there, with the country boys unleashing their best young guns.

Darling Downs pair Rex Tooley and Callum Galvin come bouncing out of a successful summer of GPS cricket with Toowoomba Grammar School, while Far North Queensland talents such as Jarrod Camer and Jake Hansen and Central Queensland's Josh Welsh and Christian Payne will front up.

Dylan Crees. Picture by Richard Gosling

TEAMS

Embers

Charles Moore (Sandgate), Pavaan Singh (Toombul), Tom Campbell (captain, Norths),

Ashton Gumm (Gold Coast), Ryan Pembroke (Toombul), Lucas Sefont (Ipswich), Dylan Crees (Souths), Jack Geldard (Ipswich), Lachlan Holmes (Wests), Joe Fry (DDSWQ), Tom Malone (Toombul), Ryan Harten (Valleys).

Ryan Pembroke in the AIC Cricket game between Padua College and St Peters Lutheran College in Banyo, Saturday, February 22, 2020 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

Sparks

Harry Sheppard (Captain, Ipswich), Toby Weston (Wynnum), Sam Bell (Uni), Angus Tolhurst (Valleys), Ashton Muir (Sunshine Coast), Lachlan Mair (Redlands), Lachlan Aitkin (Gold Coast), James Pullar (Redlands), Eshwin Kapoor (Toombul), Soham Sane (Souths), Callum Vidler (Valleys), Tom Gillet (Wests).

Callum Galvin bats for Toowoomba Grammar School (TGS) against The Southport School (TSS) in GPS Competition 1st XI round seven cricket at Mills Oval, TGS, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

Flares

Rex Tooley (DDSWQ), Dan Seaton (SRDCC), Hugh Weibgen (captain,Valleys), Josh Martin (Wynnum), John Isoardi (Souths), Callum Galvin (DDSWQ), Jack Sonter (Wests), John Joyce (Valleys), Sahal Khatree (Ipswich), Cody Reynolds (Gold Coast), Henry Zietsch (Redlands), Lachlan Hartshorn (Toombul).

Harry Sheppard will be one of the captains. Picture by Richard Gosling

Flash

Jarrod Camer (NQCA), Riley Jackson (MW), John Mclean (NQCA), Josh Welsh (captain, CQ), Matthew Wilkins (CFN), Zane Newton (MW), Reece Foley (NQCA), Jake Hansen (CQ), Christian Payne (NQCA), Ryan Scodellaro (NQCA), Oscar Morrison-Beard (NQCA), Harry Fortesque (MW).

THE SCHEDULE

Monday, 9:30am

SPARKS v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

FLASH v FLARES (Caloundra Field 2)

Tuesday, 9:30am

FLARES v SPARKS (Caloundra Field 1)

1:30pm: FLASH v EMBERS (Caloundra Field 1)

Wednesday, 9:30am

EMBERS v FLARES (Caloundra Field 1)

9:30am: SPARKS v FLASH (Caloundra Field 2).

Originally published as LIVESTREAM CRICKET: Who's who of junior talent