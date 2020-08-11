Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Chancellor College students are competing in the Schools Premier League next week. Pictured, Trent Watkin, Connor Demerutis, Will Brown, Kane Gibbs and Flynn De Luca. Photo Patrick Woods
Chancellor College students are competing in the Schools Premier League next week. Pictured, Trent Watkin, Connor Demerutis, Will Brown, Kane Gibbs and Flynn De Luca. Photo Patrick Woods
Soccer

LIVESTREAM: Coast derby where the winner takes all

Matty Holdsworth
11th Aug 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

State colleges Chancellor and Kawana Waters will lock horns in a local derby where the winner takes all: a spot in the southeast Queensland Schools Premier League grand final.

The cross-Coast rivalry is one of two games on show at Ballinger Park today, previewed by Chancellor senior girls against Kelvin Grove from 11am.

The main games follows from 1pm.

While parents and spectators are confined to the carpark at Ballinger Park, the Sunshine Coast Daily has them covered with both games to be livestreamed.

HOW TO WATCH: Games kick off from 11am

Why 'lethal' Galbraith can end a 25-year title drought

Chancellor senior boys coach Chris Wilkie said it had been years since the two Coast schools had faced off.

Wilkie predicted a fierce game and could barely split the teams.

"The core of our side played in the grand final last year, so we gained a lot of experience from that, I suppose we would be favourites" Wilkie said.

"Kawana are a little younger but they beat Kelvin Grove, so we definitely won't be taking them lightly."

Today's winner will find out their opponent on Thursday when Palm Beach Currumbin and Helensvale.

Don't miss out on other sporting codes around the state that are being exclusively livestreamed

Chancellor will be sweating on the fitness of star man Kane Gibbs who did not feature for the Brisbane Roar Academy at the weekend.

However, Wilkie said the likes of Trent Watkin, Connor Demerutis, Will Brown, JC Marsh and Flynn De Luca were more than capable.

Community Newsletter SignUp
ballinger park buderim wanderers chancellor state college kawana state college sunshine coast football
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 80 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 80 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, August 11.

        Gladstone ED seeing increase in non-urgent patients

        Premium Content Gladstone ED seeing increase in non-urgent patients

        Health More people are turning to the emergency department for treatment for things like...

        Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The top stories you may have missed yesterday, Monday August 10.

        How Gladstone pensioners can get a $500 rates subsidy

        Premium Content How Gladstone pensioners can get a $500 rates subsidy

        News To be eligible you must have a pension card and own a property in the region.