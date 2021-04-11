Livestream: Day 3 of the Aus Hockey championships U15s
The best young hockey stars from around the country are back in action for day three at the 2021 Australian under 15 boys and girls championships.
With a rest day in sight, we will be streaming eight matches from the event in Bathurst, the schedule of Sunday's play is below.
HYBRID ARENA 1 - all times AEST
8am Pool A girls TAS v WAB
9:40am Pool A girls SA v NSWB
11:20am Pool B girls VIC Dev v ACT
1pm Pool B girls NT v QLD G
WATER ARENA
8:40am Pool A girls QLDM v VIC
10:20am Pool B girls NSWS v WAG
12pm Pool B boys QLDM v NSWS
1:40pm Pool B boys WAB v ACT
EVERY ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW
LEGEND: ACT Australian Capital Territory, NSWS - New South Wales State,
NSWB - New South Wales Blue, NT - Northern Territory, QLDM - Queensland Maroon, SA - South Australia, TAS - Tasmania, VIC - Victoria, VIC Dev - Victoria Development, WAB - Western Australia Black, WAG - Western Australia Gold.
2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY GIRLS POOLS
Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Maroons, South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia Black.
Pool B: ACT, NSW State, Northern Territory, Queensland Gold, Victoria Development, Western Australia Gold.
2021 U15 AUSTRALIAN HOCKEY BOYS POOLS
Pool A: NSW Blue, Queensland Gold, South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia Gold.
Pool B: ACT, NSW state, Queensland Maroons, Tasmania, Victoria Development, Western Australia Black
