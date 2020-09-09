Menu
Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day livestream
AFL

LIVESTREAM: AFLQ Gala Day senior girls

by Cormac Pearson, Andrew Dawson
9th Sep 2020 7:20 AM
The Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day continues today with livestreaming of the senior females girls from Coorparoo AFC today.

It is day three of a four day gala carnival to see who qualifies for the finals on October 16-17.

The four days of games are being livestreamed on this websit.

Yesterday, senior boys games saw Helensvale SHS, Palm Beach Currumbin SHS, Mountain Creek SHS and Narangba SHS qualify for finals on October 16-17 after junior girls action on Monday.

 

JUNIOR GIRLS DAY 1

SENIOR BOYS DAY 2

 

WEDNESDAY

Senior female

9.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Miami SHS v Helensvale SHS

10.30am: PBC v Mountain Creek SHS

11am: Narangba Valley SHS v PBC

Noon: Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS

1pm: Final

1.30pm: Qualifying final

2pm: Qualifying final

 

