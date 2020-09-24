LIVESTREAM ACTION: 3 Power players to watch tomorrow

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR – The Gladstone Power U14 boys basketball team go head-to-head with Logan Thunder Gold then Cairns Stingers tomorrow.

THE Gladstone Power U14 basketball team will be looking to bounce back tomorrow at the State Championships after back-to-back losses in Cairns today.

After going down to Southwest Metro Pirates 53-46 then North Gold Coast Seahawks 54-44, the Power's U14 coach Michael Beamish said there was a few key messages.

"We need to take our time on offence, not rush things too much," he said.

"24 seconds doesn't sound like much when you're off the court, but it is when you're on it."

"And a big one we've focused on is boxing out and taking confident rebounds."

Coach Beamish named the three players he expected to shine on-court tomorrow when they go up against Logan Thunder Gold and Cairns Stingers.

"The captain Jack Jack Lymbery, Lucas Rhodes and Ezander Ghee," he said.

"Jack and Lucas are our big guys and they actually do a lot of the work and they are both very good at what they do.

"Ezander is our point guard so he runs the ball and the plays so is an important cog in the wheel."

Coach Beamish said there were plenty of reasons why the Power were a winning chance tomorrow.

"The boys have come off two tough losses today, so they are going to be hungry tomorrow for sure," he said.

Coach Beamish said the most critical period of tomorrow's games would be the last few minutes and not too early.

"I think the last quarter is always going to be important to try and maintain a lead to catch up, probably the last eight minutes," he said.

"We have the two games tomorrow, against Logan Thunder Gold at 12.30pm then Cairns Stingers at 5pm," Coach Beamish said.

A schedule for the finals will be published once team placements have been finalised.

Both matches involving the Gladstone Power U14s can be watched on livestream via the link published on The Observer website.