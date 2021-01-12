LIVESTREAM: 3 Gladstone boys to watch at State Champs
The Gladstone Power U18 boys basketball coach has named three players from his line-up who are set to excel during the Queensland U18 State Championships starting on Wednesday.
Held at the Gold Coast's Sport and Leisure centre, the Queensland U18 Boys State Championships are the Power's for the taking.
Power coach Raymond Cooper has predicted Ben Knight, Seth Collins and Owen Gardiner will shine on the big stage once the first ball goes up.
Ben Knight - Centre
Ben "Big Ben" Knight was the first cab of the rank in terms of Gladstone U18 Boys coach Raymond Cooper's players to watch at the 2021 State Championships.
When asked about what made Knight so effective on the basketball court, Cooper immediately referenced his size and versatility.
"He plays in a core spot for us but he is more than capable of handling the ball up the court," Cooper said.
"He can go coast-to-coast and pretty much dunk it hard on someone, he has done that before, so he can impact the game that way.
"He has proven before and I am hoping he proves again, that he is hard to stop once he gets going."
Seth Collins - Guard
Collins' athletic ability and defensive prowess meant he was a shoe-in to be selected as one of Cooper's top three Gladstone players to watch at the U18 Boys State Championships.
"He is one of the faster guards for his age and his ability to keep the ball in front of him in transition will be so important to our team," Cooper said.
"He does have a quick first step and over the last couple of weeks he has shown his ability to get to the hoop and make the right decisions, either dump the ball or finish strong."
Owen Gardiner - Utility
Coach Cooper immediately referenced Gardiner's ability to set the tone with his physicality when selecting him as one to watch at the U18 Boys State Championships.
"He is relentless on the boards and always gets up for rebounds," Cooper said.
"He is a smooth operator who has great ability to move his feet in the paint offensively, which gets him in great positions to score against bigger players."
You can catch all of the basketball action right here on The Observer website, with live streaming available to subscribers.
The full draw for the tournament, including the U18 Girls divisions, are as follows:
Day One
8am: U18 Boys Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Gold Coast Waves
9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 - Logan Thunder Gold v Gold Coast Waves
11am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Ipswich Force
12.30pm: Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers
2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors
3.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Gladstone Power
5pm: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Southern Districts Titans
Day Two
8am: U18 Girls Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Gold Coast Waves
9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Gold Coast Breakers
11am: U18 Boys Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Gold Coast Waves
12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Logan Thunder
2pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Breakers v Mackay Meteorettes
3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Southern Districts Spartans
5pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Logan Thunder
Day Three
8am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Gladstone Power
9.30am: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Rockhampton Cyclones
11am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Brisbane Capitals
12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Cairns Dolphins
2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Townsville Heat
3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Cairns Dolphins