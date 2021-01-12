LIVESTREAM: 3 Gladstone boys to watch at State Champs

Gladstone Power U18 coach Raymond Cooper named three players which spectators will not want to take their eyes off during the U18 Queensland State Championships.

The Gladstone Power U18 boys basketball coach has named three players from his line-up who are set to excel during the Queensland U18 State Championships starting on Wednesday.

Held at the Gold Coast's Sport and Leisure centre, the Queensland U18 Boys State Championships are the Power's for the taking.

Power coach Raymond Cooper has predicted Ben Knight, Seth Collins and Owen Gardiner will shine on the big stage once the first ball goes up.

Ben Knight - Centre

Ben "Big Ben" Knight was the first cab of the rank in terms of Gladstone U18 Boys coach Raymond Cooper's players to watch at the 2021 State Championships.

When asked about what made Knight so effective on the basketball court, Cooper immediately referenced his size and versatility.

"He plays in a core spot for us but he is more than capable of handling the ball up the court," Cooper said.

"He can go coast-to-coast and pretty much dunk it hard on someone, he has done that before, so he can impact the game that way.

"He has proven before and I am hoping he proves again, that he is hard to stop once he gets going."

Seth Collins - Guard

Collins' athletic ability and defensive prowess meant he was a shoe-in to be selected as one of Cooper's top three Gladstone players to watch at the U18 Boys State Championships.

"He is one of the faster guards for his age and his ability to keep the ball in front of him in transition will be so important to our team," Cooper said.

"He does have a quick first step and over the last couple of weeks he has shown his ability to get to the hoop and make the right decisions, either dump the ball or finish strong."

Owen Gardiner - Utility

Coach Cooper immediately referenced Gardiner's ability to set the tone with his physicality when selecting him as one to watch at the U18 Boys State Championships.

"He is relentless on the boards and always gets up for rebounds," Cooper said.

"He is a smooth operator who has great ability to move his feet in the paint offensively, which gets him in great positions to score against bigger players."

You can catch all of the basketball action right here on The Observer website, with live streaming available to subscribers.

The full draw for the tournament, including the U18 Girls divisions, are as follows:

Day One

8am: U18 Boys Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Gold Coast Waves

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 - Logan Thunder Gold v Gold Coast Waves

11am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Ipswich Force

12.30pm: Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

3.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Gladstone Power

5pm: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Southern Districts Titans

Day Two

8am: U18 Girls Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Gold Coast Waves

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Gold Coast Breakers

11am: U18 Boys Div 1 - Northside Wizards v Gold Coast Waves

12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Logan Thunder

2pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Breakers v Mackay Meteorettes

3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Southern Districts Spartans

5pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Logan Thunder

Day Three

8am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Gladstone Power

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Rockhampton Cyclones

11am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Brisbane Capitals

12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Cairns Dolphins

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Townsville Heat

3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Cairns Dolphins