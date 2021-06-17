Livestock property sells under the hammer for $1.575 million

SOLD: 0 Callide Kilburne Road, Biloela, sold at auction on June 9 for $1.575 million. Picture: Contributed

A 492-acre livestock property in Biloela has sold under the hammer to local buyers for $1.575 million.

The property at 0 Callide Kilburne Road, also known as Sandy Creek, sold at auction on June 9.

Phillip Wieland, who works in property sales at Nutrien Harcourts, said there were 15 registered bidders at the auction, six of which were active.

Mr Wieland said all but one of the bidders were from the Biloela area.

He said the buyers were Biloela locals and planned to use the property for “backgrounding steers”.

He said the buyers were interested in the “very good quality country” that was on offer and how close the property was to Biloela.

“It was a very well-presented property,” he said.

“The previous owners were looking to downsize.”

The property, located 15 minutes north of Biloela, boasts mostly brigalow country, as well as improved pastures, including buffel, green panic, burgundy bean, and 140-acres of Leucaena.

The property also has 50-acres of ploughed land for either pasture or crop, and water from three dams and semipermanent holes

Fenced into eight paddocks with laneways, the property also had solid steel cattle yards with a vet crush and calf cradle.

