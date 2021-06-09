Livestock owners warned as powerline inspections begin

Central Queensland livestock owners are being warned to monitor their animals after Powerlink revealed they would be commencing helicopter inspections shortly.

Safety inspections are set to commence shortly on a 1700km network of high voltage electricity infrastructure which passes through Central Queensland.

Powerlink Queensland, a State Government owned corporation which owns, develops, operates and maintains the network, will use helicopters to perform the inspections via helicopter.

The inspections will help Powerlink Queensland maintain the reliability and safety of its electricity transmission network.

Powerlink executive general manager operations and service delivery Gary Edwards said the inspections were essential to Powerlink’s ongoing maintenance program.

“Our aim is to be as quick and non-disruptive as we can when completing these inspections,” Mr Edwards said.

“We want to minimise any potential disturbance to local residents near our transmission lines while this essential work is carried out. We appreciate their cooperation and patience.”

Helicopter inspections are an efficient and cost-effective way of identifying vegetation encroachments along transmission line easements and checking infrastructure for any maintenance issues.

Inspections will take place from June to September (weather permitting) in areas including: Ambrose, Beecher, Benaraby, Bororen, Bracewell, Burua, Byellee, Callemondah, Calliope, Captain Creek, Clinton, Colosseum, Eton, Glenella, Gindoran, Greenmount (Mackay), Homebush, Kirkwood, Lowmead, Moranbah, Mount Britton, Mount Coolon, Nebo, North Eton, Oakenden, Pleystowe, Turkey Beach, Valkyrie, Victoria Plains, West Mackay and Yarwun where Powerlink’s Queensland network is located.

Mr Edwards said during the aerial inspections, the helicopter pilot would endeavour to maintain the maximum distance practically possible from houses, livestock and crops.

“Local residents may see the helicopter moving relatively quickly and at a low level along our transmission lines, and in some instances, it may need to hover to enable closer inspection of the lines,” he said.

Mr Edwards said Powerlink was aware low-flying helicopters had the potential to startle livestock and encouraged anyone with questions about the patrols and the planned timing to contact Powerlink for further information.

Further information can be obtained by phoning FREECALL 1800 635 369 (during business hours) or visitHERE. www.powerlink.com.au/helicopter-activities.

