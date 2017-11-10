Lives could be lost over lack of action

PROBLEMATIC: Round Hill Creek as shot from above.

PEOPLE'S lives could be at risk because of access problems at Round Hill Creek.

This is the message Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill has sent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"Marine Rescue Round Hill has been raising concerns of the entrance to the creek for some time, to no avail," a letter from VMR secretary Jose Meng reads.

In the letter, Ms Meng said safe access was an issue for all boaties.

"In the interest of safety for the boating community, not only of our area but that of the boating community that travel our coastline, we need help now," the letter reads.

The letter from VMR Round Hill. contributed

ABC Wide Bay reported the State Government said there was "currently no funding available" to dredge the area.

Gladstone Regional Council has committed $100,000 for a feasibility study into the issue.

Ms Meng said she was told by the State Government yesterday the letter had been passed to the Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as the State Government was in caretaker mode.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett slammed the Labor party over a lack of action.

Mr Bennett said the spokesperson's comments were arrogant and proved the Labor government was out-of-touch with the community.

"How dare they dismiss this community and their reasonable calls for action to address the very serious safety issue," he said.

"I find it offensive that Labor thinks it's OK to fob this community off as 'not a priority', particularly given the marine incidents that've occurred in the region."

There have been reports of boaties getting stuck on the sandbar at the marine entry point.

In September, sailors in the area for the Today Show broadcast said their friends stopped visiting because of the problem

In Ms Meng's letter, she wrote the search for the missing trawler Dianne was hampered because of the sand build-up at Round Hill Creek.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Ashley Lynch declined to comment.

After putting questions to the ALP and the Greens, no answers were received.