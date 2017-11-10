Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lives could be lost over lack of action

PROBLEMATIC: Round Hill Creek as shot from above.
PROBLEMATIC: Round Hill Creek as shot from above. Aerial Media Gladstone
Chris Lees
by

PEOPLE'S lives could be at risk because of access problems at Round Hill Creek.

This is the message Volunteer Marine Rescue Round Hill has sent Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"Marine Rescue Round Hill has been raising concerns of the entrance to the creek for some time, to no avail," a letter from VMR secretary Jose Meng reads.

In the letter, Ms Meng said safe access was an issue for all boaties.

"In the interest of safety for the boating community, not only of our area but that of the boating community that travel our coastline, we need help now," the letter reads.

 

The letter from VMR Round Hill.
The letter from VMR Round Hill. contributed

ABC Wide Bay reported the State Government said there was "currently no funding available" to dredge the area.

Gladstone Regional Council has committed $100,000 for a feasibility study into the issue.

Ms Meng said she was told by the State Government yesterday the letter had been passed to the Commissioner of Queensland Fire and Emergency Services as the State Government was in caretaker mode.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett slammed the Labor party over a lack of action.

Mr Bennett said the spokesperson's comments were arrogant and proved the Labor government was out-of-touch with the community.

"How dare they dismiss this community and their reasonable calls for action to address the very serious safety issue," he said.

"I find it offensive that Labor thinks it's OK to fob this community off as 'not a priority', particularly given the marine incidents that've occurred in the region."

There have been reports of boaties getting stuck on the sandbar at the marine entry point.

In September, sailors in the area for the Today Show broadcast said their friends stopped visiting because of the problem

In Ms Meng's letter, she wrote the search for the missing trawler Dianne was hampered because of the sand build-up at Round Hill Creek.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party candidate Ashley Lynch declined to comment.

After putting questions to the ALP and the Greens, no answers were received.

Related Items

Topics:  agnes water dianne marine rescue round hill creek trawler tragedy

Gladstone Observer

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

Collapsed CQ coal mine sale blocked by Chinese owner

Collapsed CQ coal mine sale blocked by Chinese owner

THE potential saviour of a collapsed Central Queensland mine has been delayed by the mine's Chinese owners.

New desperate plan to fix coal terminal's billions in debt

DEBT PLAN: Wiggins Island Coal Export Terminal pictured in March 2015, a week after the arrival of its first coal.

New plan to deal with $3.9 billion debt.

Local councillor says yes to arts funding

KEEP A LOOK OUT: Cr Bush said the RADF had a number of art projects in the pipeline.

LNP pledges $9 million.

Former Ambrose kid wants to give back to the region

REWARDED: Ambrose's Jack Schultz has received a $5000 internship.

Cattle farmers could benefit from uni student's knowledge

Local Partners