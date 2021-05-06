‘Lives burn’: Remembering the Cedar Bay commune raid

A hippie commune in the Daintree was thrust into the national spotlight in 1976 when a military-style assault turned the quiet life of transients upside down.

THE 1970s, a time of free love, free speech and freedom.

A small pocket of people began to arrive in the Daintree Rainforest with ideals of a better life away from the consumer-driven reality of mainstream society.

One of those was Mike Berwick - a confident young university student from Melbourne not taken with the prospect of a 9-5 desk job in a city office after completing his degree.

The untouched beaches and rainforest around Cape Tribulation (pictured) and further north at Cedar Bay were attractive for people keen to escape society in the 1970s. Picture: Tourism Tropical North Queensland

"I thought very much the same as I do now. Society was facing some challenges and was on the brink of major calamity," he said.

"And here was a place of amazing beauty. Remoteness. Away from it all.

"I felt comfortable."

Mr Berwick - who would go on to lead the Daintree Blockade in 1983 and serve as Douglas Shire Mayor for 16 years - bought land in 1971 with plans to return and build a life off-the-grid.

It was never on his agenda to be a part of a movement towards hippie communes, although he would often hear of a place called Cedar Bay, north of Bloomfield.

"People would talk about it. The locals at Bloomfield were very familiar with it as it wasn't far away," he said.

"There aren't many places in the world where you can go and think 'I'm not going to run into anyone here'.

"But Cedar Bay, in the 70s, was certainly one of those places."

Cedar Bay Bill at the hippie camp at Cedar Bay north of Cairns. For 50 years Bill held a miners' homestead lease for land at Cedar Bay that in the 1970s became a hippie commune. Picture supplied. Scanned August /2009 The Courier-Mail Photo Archive

Accessible only by a foot or boat, Cedar Bay would be thrust into the national spotlight in August of 1976 when a military-style assault turned the quiet, bohemian lifestyle of a small group of transients upside down.

The police raid - partly motivated by the suspicion a drug trafficker named Bernard Wilton, wanted by Interpol at the time, was hiding out at the commune - involved the navy, two police aircraft, a customs vessel and more than 30 police and narcotics officers.

Its effect on the "mostly harmless" hippies can still be felt today.

"The two things I can vividly remember when I was really young was Gough Whitlam being sacked and the Cedar Bay raid," said lifelong Cape Tribulation resident Lawrence Mason, who was eight at the time.

Another group of about 30 people had settled near his home in 1972 known as the Cape Trib hippie commune, the same year that Cedar Bay emerged.

It was common for members to drift between the two.

Telegraph front page 30 Aug 1976 showing headline on police drug raid of Cedar Bay hippie commune.

Mr Mason's mother would supply them vegetables and his family would often enjoy the live music at the camp.

"I have very fond memories of the hippies as a child," he said.

"I knew they were a little bit different, I'd hear about them smoking dope and growing it.

"But I don't remember them being people who stole, who were dishonest or were much of a problem at all.

"And they were tough."

One teenage girl, 15, is said to have delivered a baby on the beach at Cape Tribulation and trekked to Cedar Bay a few days later.

But there was a sentiment from the south, among law enforcement, that most residents living away from it all, in the rainforest, were nothing but a bunch of "filthy, bludging, pot smoking hippies."

Hippies surveying the remains of their burnt-out hut after a police raid on their hippie camp at Cedar Bay, north of Daintree.

Yet as Mr Mason and Mr Berwick can attest, this wasn't the case.

"A lot of them came from white collared backgrounds, were well educated and made a conscious decision to live that type of lifestyle," Mr Mason said.

Bill Wilkie, a Daintree historian and author of Paradise Lost: The Cedar Bay Raid, said they were mostly decent, hardworking people who wanted to explore a different lifestyle and a different way of organising the world.

"They could have parties on the beach, they could take drugs without any police interference or anyone else knowing about it, really," he said.

"It was complete freedom. They had a mindset of we can reinvent the world."

For some, that lifestyle came to a fiery halt on August 19, 1976.

Cedar Bay was home to around 30 people living in makeshift camps along the stunning, isolated tropical beach.

They lived off the land, enjoyed a bountiful supply of coconuts, danced under the moonlight and smoked plenty of weed.

Author Bill Wilkie (left) with ranger Greg Keith travelled to Cedar Bay in 2010.

Yet no one could have predicted the intensity of the operation that was to come.

With a Navy patrol vessel, the HMAS Bayonet, waiting offshore, the chopping sounds of a helicopter and a low-flying police cessna swooping overhead, residents quickly realised this was no ordinary day at their slice of paradise.

Officers, told to prepare for "dangerous, hostile territory", were instead greeted by mostly nude and confused flower people.

"It was nuts," Mr Wilkie said.

"There were people growing weed, there's no question about that, but it hardly warranted having a navy patrol operating against Australian citizens."

Don Croft, a hippie who bought property at Cedar Bay in Queensland to set up a commune. He named the property Minas Tirith.

Reports of huts, clothes, blankets, guitars and other possessions being burned saw much of the public side with the residents as the story dominated the press for months.

"People watched their lives burn in front of them," Mr Wilkie said.

"It was a traumatic event for the people living there, the vast majority of which had just been living peacefully."

Mr Mason recalls the community at Cape Tribulation being appalled.

"Everybody, whether they were a hippie or a farmer like my father, thought the whole raid was just shit," he said.

"Houses were knocked down, vegetable gardens destroyed. I don't think there was one person that thought it was a good idea."

Police found six marijuana plants and arrested around a dozen people on drug and vagrancy charges, but it was seen as a "complete debacle" for the cops.

There was also no sign of Mr Wilton.

Police Commissioner Ray Whitrod in pictured in 1970. PHOTO: Geoff McLachlan, News Corp Australia.

The Queensland Police Commissioner at the time, Ray Whitrod, resigned less than three months after the raid, although there is no evidence suggesting it had anything to do with the Cedar Bay operation.

Meanwhile, the people that remained did pick up the pieces.

More would follow to the remote Far North bay and to the Daintree keen to escape the big rush of society.

"I think the appeal for that lifestyle has always been there," Mr Berwick said, who no longer lives in the Daintree.

He now spends much of his time travelling to capital cities as a senior policy advisor for GreenCollar - one of the country's biggest environmental market investors.

"Most people end up drifting back to civilisation because it is a hard life, living off the grid," he said.

"You have to work hard to make it work.

"Perhaps if we want to fix the problems that sent many there in the first place the best thing to do is stay, face them and try to change it."

