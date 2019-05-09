14-year-old becomes instant cult hero

How to become an instant hero.

SOMETIMES all it takes is a second to be a hero.

14-year-old English boy Oakley Cannonier instantly became a cult classic this week after playing a crucial role in Liverpool's shock comeback win over Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final.

Cannonier, a ball boy for the Reds, delivered the ball speedily for Trent Alexander-Arnold to find teammate Divock Origi from a corner and catch the Barca defenders off-guard as Liverpool scored the winning goal.

Alexander-Arnold pretended to walk away from the corner to let a teammate take it, before turning around quickly and whipping in a low cross that found an unmarked Origi, who finished brilliantly.

Barcelona defenders were like statues, failing to react to what Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp called a "genius moment".

That goal made it 4-0 in the match and 4-3 on aggregate as Liverpool pulled off a miracle to advance to the Champions League final.

The sneaky move seems to have paid off big-time for the budding young Cannonier, who has reportedly been added to Liverpool's academy.

English publication The Independent claims the teenager was following orders from Liverpool coach Carl Lancaster.

What a performance by the ball boy for the deciding goal. Should get an assist for the super-quick pass to @trentaa98 😂👏🏻#LIVBAR pic.twitter.com/GpHBXBh4yG — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) 7 May 2019

Match analysts had noticed during the first-leg defeat at the Nou Camp that Barcelona's players moaned and became distracted at set pieces - and Liverpool's ball boys were coached in order to make the home advantage count.

Cannonier sometimes trains two age groups up and will hope one day to grace the Anfield turf.

Alexander-Arnold - himself a former ball boy - revealed he acted on instinct to set-up Origi after pretending to walk away from he ball.

"I think it was just instinctive," he said.

"It was just one of those moments where you see the opportunity and obviously Div was switched on to finish it off.

"It probably came at him a bit fast but he's a top player, scored two goals for us tonight and I think it's one of them where everyone will remember this moment."

