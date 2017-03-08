VIDEO: Gladstone shoppers go crazy as ALDI opens its doors

ITEMS are flying off the shelves at Gladstone ALDI's grand opening.

Security cameras are the first item to completely sell-out, with a shelf full of cameras cleared by about 9am this morning.

Hundreds of shoppers queued up outside the store since the early hours of this morning.

Traffic outside the store was banked up on the intersection of Breslin St and Bowls St, but Mayor Matt Burnett said it would "sort itself out".

SOLD OUT: Security cameras have completely sold out at Gladstone's new ALDI store.

UPDATE: 9.18am:

GLADSTONE'S Matt Burnett was among the hundreds of shoppers that flocked to ALDI's "grand opening" this morning.

Cr Burnett said he had dropped in to the store to pick up a barbecue and camping chairs.

Traffic has been chaotic outside the store this morning, on the corner of Breslin St and Bowls St, but Cr Burnett said he was convinced it would "sort itself out".

He said it is "exciting" that Gladstone is home to the only ALDI store in central Queensland.

UPDATE: 8.45am:

GLADSTONE shoppers have flocked to ALDI's "grand opening" this morning.

A massive queue of excited shoppers waited patiently outside the ALDI store since the early hours of this morning.

ALDI staff needed to control the flow of shoppers entering the store.

In a last-ditch attempt to lure shoppers, ALDI last night released a list of grand opening specials, which included items only available at its Gladstone store.

It included cosmetics, kitchenware, camping gear, cleaning materials and hardware, homeware, car accessories, and seafood.

But inside ALDI's store shows there is much, much more.

UPDATE: 8.09am:

A MASSIVE queue of Gladstone shoppers is backed up at the front of ALDI.

ALDI staff are slowly letting shoppers through the front door.

After years of waiting, Gladstone's news ALDI store finally opened its doors this morning.

See inside the new grocery store as shoppers swoop up bargains for the first time.

EARLIER:

ALDI is opening its doors to Gladstone at 8am this morning.

WATCH as shoppers enter its walls for the first time.

