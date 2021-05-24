LIVE: Titans Schools League feast of football
The Titans Schools League enters a feast of football, nine games in two days, when another three matches are livestreamed today at www.couriermail.com.au and the Gold Coast Bulletin.
Games featuring Aquinas College v Marymount (Year 11 Div 1 boys) and Keebra Park SHS v Marymount (girls year 11-12 and year 9-10) will feature today. The fixtures were washed out nine days ago when a storm lashed the Gold Coast.
Another six matches will then be played on Wednesday at Marsden SHS and the Nerang Roosters ground.
The finals are around the corner and teams will be jockeying for a place at the top of their respective ladders in the remaining games.
The current points table, finals’ contenders
Year 11-12 Div 1 boys: Keebra Park SHS 8, Marsden SHS 6, Marymount College 4, Aquinas College 4
Year 11-12 Div 1 girls: Marsden SHS 6, Ipswich SHS 4, Keebra Park SHS 2, Mabel Park SHS 2, Beenleigh SHS 2
Year 9-10 Div 1 boys: Marsden SHS (black) 6, Keebra Park SHS 5, Coombabah SHS 5, Marsden SHS (maroon) 3
Year 9-10 Div 1 girls: Ipswich SHS 6, Keebra Park SHS 6, Marsden SHS 2, Mabel Park SHS 2, Stretton College 2
Year 7-8 Div 1 boys: Marsden SHS (black) 4, Marsden SHS (maroon) 4, Keebra Park SHS 3 (yellow), Keebra Park SHS 2 (blue), Trinity College 2, Marymount College 2
Year 7-8 Div 1 girls: Marsden SHS 8, Mabel Park SHS 4, Keebra Park SHS 4, Ipswich SHS 4
CHISHOLM CATHOLIC COLLEGE PRIMED FOR LIVESTREAM DEBUT
BEENLEIGH SHS: OPPORTUNITIES OPEN IN THE TITANS SCHOOL LEAGUE
GIRL POWER REIGNS IN TITANS SCHOOLS LEAGUE
LIVE STEAM SCHEDULE
TODAY, MAY 24
4pm: (Year 11-12 Div 1 boys)
Aquinas College v Marymount
5pm: (Year 9-10 Div 1 girls)
Keebra Park SHS v Marymount
6pm: (Year 11-12 Div 1 girls)
Keebra Park SHs v Marymount
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
From Marsden SHS
2.50pm: Year 7/8 Div 1 girls
Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS
3:40pm: Year 9-10 Div 1 girls
Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS
4:40pm: Marsden SHS v Ipswich SHS
From Nerang Roosters
5pm: Year 11-12 Div 2 Boys
Miami SHS v Men of Business
6pm: Year 9/10 Div 1 boys
Coombabah SHS v St Michael’s College
7pm: Year 11/12 Div 1 boys
Coombabah SHS v St Michael’s College
