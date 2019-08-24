Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

LIVE: T20 Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v Desert Blaze

24th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Watch the Hobart Hurricanes in action against the Desert Blaze livestreamed from T20 Strike League in Darwin.

The Hurricanes have swept all before them winning all their matches, can they keep their unbeaten record intact?

CLICK ON THE VIDEO ARROW ABOVE TO START THE LIVE ACTION

The league holds much significance for Australian cricketers, with the next tier of Big Bash players fighting to show they are worthy of the step up.

Big Bash star Jordan Silk has been signed up to play while the Hobart Hurricanes are making their first appearance in the Strike League this year.

The Hurricanes have former Test cricketer Alex Doolan, rising fast bowler Riley Meredith and all-rounders Keegan Oates and Simon Milenko in their ranks.

More Stories

cricket desert blaze hobart hurricanes strike league t20

Top Stories

    Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    premium_icon Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    Business IN the months leading up to the collapse of building firm J.M. Kelly Group, the sister of the director took out long service leave and other entitlements.

    PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    premium_icon PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    News Almost 500 guests attended the annual Seniors Week event

    New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    premium_icon New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    Music Kissing the Flint completed the videos with the help of a RADF grant

    Our youth designing the future

    premium_icon Our youth designing the future

    News Ideas from the workshop will feed into the Shelteristic 2025 project