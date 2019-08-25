Menu
Cricket

LIVE NOW: Strike League Hobart Hurricanes v City Cyclones

by David Wood
25th Aug 2019 10:33 AM
Join us Sunday for our exclusive livestream of the NT Strike League grand final from 3pm (AEST). But first watch the livestream of the Hobart Hurricanes v City Cyclones here from 11am

You can watch the action here.

To watch the game, simply clicking on the play button in the video player above.

Schedule of matches for the NT Strike League.
Darwin is on Australian Central Standard Time which is half an hour behind Queensland, NSW, Victoria and Tasmania.

All of the games will be available to watch on replay.

cricket grand final livestream strike league t20

