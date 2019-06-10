Menu
Rugby League

School footy live streaming returns this week

by Kyle Pollard
10th Jun 2019 12:27 PM | Updated: 1:01 PM

Live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup and Aaron Payne Cup returns this week to News Corp websites, with footage being shown from every game this Tuesday and Wednesday.

A glimpse into the future of rugby league in Queensland, the two competitions pit the best schoolboys in the state against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

AARON PAYNE CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Tuesday, June 11

Rockhampton Grammar School v Kirwan State High, 1.45pm

St Brendan's College v St Patrick's College Mackay, 3pm

The Cathedral College v Mackay State High School, 4.15pm

Wednesday, June 12

Ignatius Park v The Cathedral College, 9am

St Brendan's College Yeppoon v Kirwan State High, 10.15am

Rockhampton Grammar School v St Patrick's College Mackay, 11.30am

ALLAN LANGER CUP LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

Wednesday, June 12

Palm Beach-Currumbin v Wavell Heights, 5.30pm

Ipswich State High School v St Mary's Toowoomba, 5.30pm

Marsden State High School v Keebra Park, 6pm

