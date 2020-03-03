Live stream to capture ‘colour and glory’ of yacht race

Envy Scooters is a favourite going into the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Pictured during the start of the 2019 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

Envy Scooters is a favourite going into the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Pictured during the start of the 2019 Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

News Corp is a long and proud sponsor of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, and in 2020 The Observer will live stream the event on its website for the first time.

The first two hours of the race will be live-streamed across 16 of News Corp’s websites, including The Courier-Mail.

For the first time, News’ stable of regional titles will run the stream, with titles stretching from Grafton in NSW to Cairns in Far North Queensland, including Gladstone.

With seven high-definition cameras broadcasting to the world, the live stream of the start will showcase the race in all its colour and glory.

The footage will be complemented by commentary by Grant Cooper, Jordan Spencer and Nic Douglass.

Cooper said two drones would assist the stream, providing broad aerial shots.

He said there would be a static camera on the race favourite, which at this stage is Envy Scooters.

There will also be two cameras on chase boats.

Cooper said the vision would be excellent promotion for the Gladstone region and would reach potential audiences of more than 100,000 people.

“This initiative gives people who don’t get to see the start an opportunity to witness it in all its colour and glory,” he said.

Mayor Matt Burnett released a video on the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race Facebook page on Sunday night officially inviting people to the event.

The live stream will be available on The Observer website on the morning of April 10.