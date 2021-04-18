LIVE STREAM: Cougars V QUT Sapphires Netball Series

Firebird training partners Hulita Veve and Reilley Batcheldor will take to the court for QUT netball and Mia Stower and Macy Gardner will play for the Cougars in the Sapphires Series. Photo: Supplied Netball Qld

Competition newbies QUT Netball will face off against the reigning premiers in today's Sapphire Series round one clash but after a strong recruitment drive they won't be easy to beat.

The game, which starts at 5pm today at Morayfield Sports and Entertainment Centre will be livestreamed right here at The Courier-Mail.

With both teams boasting plenty of talent and five Firebirds training partners due to take the court, the game is shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Brisbane North Cougars were crowned champions in 2020 after defeating season-long rivals Ipswich Jets 62-47.

Macy Gardner of the Firebirds will play for the Cougars in the 2021 Sapphires Series. PHOTO: AAP /Jono Searle



Firebirds training partners Macy Gardner, Mia Stower and Ruby Bakewell-Doran will all line up for the Cougars tonight.

Both Gardner and Stower played a number of games for the Firebirds during the 2020 Suncorp Super Netball season and Bakewell-Doran was named the MVP in the 2020 Sapphire Series grand final.

Cougars coach Liz White said she was excited for the first game of the season with the new look side.

The Cougars shooting end has remained unchanged while their centre court is mostly new.

"We have had five changes to last year which is exciting, it brings a whole new dynamic to the team. It seems quite positive and cohesive," White said.

While many of the players are young White said they all had plenty of experience in high-level leagues and competitions.

White said she was not expecting an easy game against competition newcomers QUT.

"I know they are a new team but we know a lot about them," she said.

"They are (almost) the team that beat us in the grand final in 2019 so we know what we are up against."

While new to the competition QUT's side is far from lacking experience.

Former Carina Tigers player Reilley Batcheldor has switched to QUT along with fellow Firebirds training partner Hulita Veve.

Northern Rays Zoe McIntyre jumps to intercept the ball from Brisbane South Wildcat's Hulita Veve.



Aleesha Adams-TeHarra will return to the court after a year off.

2020 Queensland Fusion ANL Team member Danielle Taylor and Australian under-19s squad member Lily Gribble will also take to the court for QUT.

QUT coach Paula Stuart has also dedicated 21 years to coaching at this level.

She said it is fantastic to have eight teams back in the competition.

"The team has some experienced players but also some very young ones," Stuart said.

This includes 15-year-old Gold Coast wing attack/centre Dakota Newson who is yet to play in the Sapphires competition.

Newson will be playing alongside her idol Keshia Grant.

"Keshia is Dakota's hero," Stuart said.

"They are both from New Zealand and she grew up watching Keshia play. Her first call was to her grandad who she used to watch Keshia play on the TV with her."

"It will not be an easy first game for a new team but we are up for the challenge," Stuart said.

