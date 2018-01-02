ROLLING COVERAGE: Severe thunderstorm warning for Gladstone

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: This is the second day of our rolling coverage of everything related to yesterday's (and likely tonight's) extreme weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology is currently predicting an 80% chance of rain in Gladstone with a likelihood of a later thunderstorm similar to the one which struck the region last night.

3.49PM: GLADSTONE is now included in the Bureau of Meteorology's severe weather warning.

The Bureau is warning of heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding, large hailstone and damaging winds across the entire Gladstone Region over the next several hours.

The details are otherwise the same as included in the update at 1.56pm.

The next update is due to be issued by 6.40pm, but the warning is likely to be altered before then.

WARNING: The Bureau's severe weather warning now covers the entire Gladstone Region. Bureau of Meteorology

3.19PM: POWER has been restored to a further 103 customers across the region.

Repairs have been completed allowing homes in Rosedale and Tannum Sands to reconnect to the network.

Ergon Energy's outage finder lists 178 customers at Boyne Island as still being without power, though an Ergon Energy spokesman said the actual number was slightly lower.

2.13PM: POWER has been restored to 49 homes in Raglan who lost connection this morning as a result of public safety concerns, as directed by emergency services.

Power remains out at 261 homes across Boyne Island and Tannum Sands, as well as 20 homes in Rosedale where crews are working on site.

Fault-finding has been completed regarding the issue at Tannum Sands and Ergon is estimating power will be restored to 83 Tannum Sands customers at about 3pm.

1.56PM: AS EXPECTED, the Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for a large portion of Central and South East Queensland.

Gladstone itself is not yet included in the warning area, though south-western parts of the Gladstone Region and towns in the Banana Shire including Biloela are covered by the current alert.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are advising people in the warning area to:

Move cars under cover or away from trees

Secure loose outdoor items

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm

Beware of fallen trees and powerlins

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued before 4.45pm.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING: The warning area does not yet cover Gladstone itself but that may change in the near future. Bureau of Meteorology

1.26PM: JASON Gordon captured this video of lightning striking at Telina in Gladstone last night:

Lightning strike at Telina, Gladstone: FRIED: Jason Gordon captured this strike at one-quarter speed.

12.57PM: THE BUREAU of Meteorology is warning people living in the Gladstone Region that the same conditions which led to a massive thunderstorm last night are in place today.

Meteorologist Aditi Sharan said the Bureau was forecasting a high chance of showers across the region this afternoon, with a chance of a thunderstorm later in the evening.

"That thunderstorm, like yesterday, could possibly be severe, and with that there is a chance of severe rain," Ms Sharan said.

The Bureau's website lists the chance of rain in Gladstone as 80% and is forecasting a maximum temperature of 33 degrees.

While there is no official severe weather warning in place as of yet, Ms Sharan said that would change once a system began to form out of the current conditions.

"The situation is still similar to yesterday... once it forms a warning will be sent out," she said.

"Just keep watching the Bureau of Meteorology page for those warnings."

Severe #Qldstorm are likely with large hail, damaging winds and heavy rain across parts of the #Capricornia & #WideBay this afternoon & evening. There is also the potential for severe storms over #SEQld, however lingering cloud & rain may restrict development is some areas. pic.twitter.com/ukmZsU14IG — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) January 2, 2018

12.18PM: BOYNE Island resident Helena Trace snapped this photo of a backup generator being dropped off in the vicinity of Curtis Ave, which is currently experiencing outages.

BACKUPL A backup generator has been dropped off in the vicinity of Curtis Ave, which is currently experiencing outages. Helena Trace

11.53AM: 304 homes remain without power across Boyne Island, Raglan, Rosedale and Tannum Sands as Ergon crews work to determine the cause of the outages and fix the problem.

There have been no updates to any estimated repair times, with Raglan and Rosedale homes expected to have power returned within the next couple of hours but no fix on the horizone for Boyne and Tannum.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said it was impossible to estimate a repair time as crews were still determining exactly what had caused the loss of power last night.

CACTUS: An Ergon Energy crew works to repair a faulty transformer. Michael Richards

9.22AM: WELCOME to the second day of The Observer's coverage of the severe storm which lashed the Gladstone Region last night - at one point causing more than 1700 residents to lose power.

Ergon Energy reported 1742 customers were affected at 8.01pm last night, although that number had dropped to 169 customers once power was restored as at 10.15pm.

An Ergon Energy spokesman said technicians rerouted supply from other areas in order restore power to homes last night and the company will target the underlying issue when work resumes today.

According to the Ergon website, power is yet to be restored in Ballook St, Belah Ct, Beltana Dr, Brin St, Curtis Ave, Eugenia Ct, Jarrah Dr, Kirrang Pl, Minya Cl, Pittsbay Cres, Wattora Cl, Werite Ct and Yaraan Ct at Boyne Island.

There are 83 customers affected in the Tannum Sands area with Booth Ave, Caledon St, Geoffrey Thomas Dr, Hampton Dr, Kylie Maree Ct, Onslow St, Selina Ct and The Oaks Rd with crews currently working on site.

There is no estimated fix time for customers in the Boyne Island and Tannum Sands area at this stage.

Customers at Rosedale can expect their power to be restored by 1pm.

There are also outages reported at Monto Rd at Nagoorin and Langmorn St, Norton St, Raglan St and Raglan Station Rd at Raglan.

Last night's light and thunder show also produced heavy falls around the region, including a whopping 108mm at Boyne Island in the 24 hours up to 9am this morning.

Other rainfall totals are listed below:

Awoonga Dam: 41mm

Benaraby: 94mm

Boyne Island: 108mm

Captain Creek: 40mm

Calliope: 25mm

Gladstone: 67mm

Gladstone Airport: 57mm

Miriam Vale: 25mm

Town of 1770: 31mm.