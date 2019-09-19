Live: St Joseph's Nudgee College v Churchie

The Molten Champion Basketball Schools Queensland starts today showcasing the best school talent in Queensland.

Next up it's St Joseph's Nudgee College v Anglican Church Grammar School

Nudgee College: White with blue

Churchie: Grey with blue

Nudgee on the left side of the scoreboard, Churchie on the right side.

The competition will be played across three venues - Logan Metro, Cornubia Park Sports Complex and Mt Warren Sports Complex - with the grand finals to be played on Sunday afternoon.

Basketball Queensland Administration Officer - Competition, Iain McLennan, said of the 124 teams which had qualified this year, there would be 80 boys' sides across four divisions and 44 girls' teams across three divisions.

Thursday

8am: Boys championship - Hillcrest Christian College v Cairns State High School

QUARTER TIME: Hillcrest CC 16 - Cairns SHS 14

HALF TIME: Hillcrest CC 34 - Cairns SHS 32

THREE QUARTER TIME: Hillcrest CC 47 - Cairns SHS 53

FINAL SCORE: Hillcrest CC 64 def by Cairns SHS 72

9.30am: Boys championship - Brisbane State High School v St Joseph's College, Gregory Tce

QUARTER TIME: Brisbane SHS 21 - Gregory Terrace 16

HALF TIME: Brisbane SHS 45 - Gregory Terrace 39

THREE QUARTER TIME: Brisbane SHS 61 - Gregory Terrace 59

FINAL SCORE: Brisbane SHS 83 def Gregory Terrace 79

11am: Boys championship - Brisbane Boys College v The Southport School

QUARTER TIME: BBC 14 - TSS 24

HALF TIME: BBC 29 - TSS 58

THREE QUARTER TIME: BBC 45 - TSS 76

FULL TIME: BBC 64 def by TSS 97

12.30pm: Boys Championship - Mountain Creek State High School v Ipswich Grammar School

QUARTER TIME: Ipswich 36 - Mountain Creek 19

HALF TIME: Ipswich 61 - Mountain Creek 40

THREE QUARTER TIME: Ipswich Grammar 96 - Mountain Creek 54

FULL TIME: Ipswich Grammar 113 - Mountain Creek 77

2pm: Girls championship - St Margaret's Mary College v Palm Beach Currumbin State High School

QUARTER TIME: SMMC 18 - PBC 8

HALF TIME: SMMC 36 - PBC 13

THREE QUARTER TIME: SMMC 51 - PBC 32

FULL TIME: SMMC 69 - PBC 55

3.30pm: Girls championship - Brisbane State High School v Southport State High School

QUARTER TIME: Brisbane SHS 19 - Southport SHS 17

HALF TIME: Brisbane SHS 39 - Southport SHS 33

THREE QUARTER TIME: Brisbane SHS 52 - Southport SHS 55

FINAL SCORE: Brisbane SHS 61 - Southport SHS 73

5pm: Boys championship - St Joseph's College, Nudgee v Anglican Church Grammar School

6.30pm: Boys championship - Varsity College v St James College