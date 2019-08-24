Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Iona College takes on St Patrick's Shorncliffe today in the AIC rugby league.
Iona College takes on St Patrick's Shorncliffe today in the AIC rugby league.
News

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE: Iona College v St Pat’s Shorncliffe

by Andrew Dawson
24th Aug 2019 12:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOTE: We experienced technical difficulties while livestreaming the AIC rugby league games today. Unfortunately, the livestreams will no longer be available but a full replay of all three games will be available as soon as possible. We at News Corp apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

The AIC rugby league is back in action today at Iona College as the competition gets tighter between the top schools.

Watch the livestream in the player above by clicking the play button in the bottom left hand corner and check out the schedule below for all the matches we'll be covering.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 4 GAMES

*Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

*St Laurence's College v Padua College

*St Edmund's College v Marist College Ashgrove

Bye: Villanova College

TODAY'S FULL SCHEDULE

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30am: Year 9 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

2.40pm: Open (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

More Stories

aic iona college livestream rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

Top Stories

    Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    premium_icon Family member looked to ‘take every cent’ out of J.M. Kelly

    Business IN the months leading up to the collapse of building firm J.M. Kelly Group, the sister of the director took out long service leave and other entitlements.

    PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    premium_icon PICS: Good times brew for Seniors Week Morning Tea

    News Almost 500 guests attended the annual Seniors Week event

    New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    premium_icon New music videos to recognise Deepwater's recovery

    Music Kissing the Flint completed the videos with the help of a RADF grant

    Our youth designing the future

    premium_icon Our youth designing the future

    News Ideas from the workshop will feed into the Shelteristic 2025 project