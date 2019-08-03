Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

Live: Marist College Ashgrove v St Patrick’s Shornecliffe

by Kyle Pollard
3rd Aug 2019 12:33 PM | Updated: 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Join us live as we cover Round 2 of the AIC rugby league action.

WATCH: Click here to watch the matches live

To watch, just click on the small play button in the bottom left hand corner of the player above.

Check out the full schedule of action below for today's matches, including the games we will be livestreaming.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 2

Saturday, August 3 at Frasers Road, Ashgrove

*Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's

*Padua v Villanova

*St Laurence's v St Edmund's

*Bye: Iona College

SCHEDULE

8.30am - Year 5

9.30am - Year 6

10.30am - Year 7

11.30am - Year 8

12.30pm - Year 9 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

1.30pm - Year 10 (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

2.40pm - Open (Livestream: Marist Ashgrove v St Patrick's)

*NOTE* There were technical difficulties with the livestream for some time. We apologise for any inconvenience and a full replay of the game will also be available after the match.

aic marist college ashgrove rugby league st patrick's shorncliffe

Top Stories

    FISHING WITH DAZ: Top weather gone for now

    premium_icon FISHING WITH DAZ: Top weather gone for now

    Community 'This is my last column I'm writing as I need to give someone else a burst at promoting this amazing hero experience in our region'

    Police investigating, notice issued after school threat

    Police investigating, notice issued after school threat

    News A school has asked students and caregivers to keep clear of grounds

    Tackling homelessness in our region

    premium_icon Tackling homelessness in our region

    News Highlighting the serious issue as Homelessness Week begins tomorrow

    Coles are on a Mission to support Seafarers

    premium_icon Coles are on a Mission to support Seafarers

    News "It's things like this at the moment that are keeping us afloat”