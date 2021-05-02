Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ipswich vice-captain Eden Jackat takes control in today’s match against Gladstone at the Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.
Ipswich vice-captain Eden Jackat takes control in today’s match against Gladstone at the Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.
Sport

Live final: See gallant Ipswich side battle for third at Qld titles

David Lems
2nd May 2021 3:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WITH a final match left to cap a successful Queensland tournament, Ipswich women’s coach Hugh Hocking was entitled to be contented as he dodged the Toowoomba rain.

His well-drilled side had just qualified for Monday’s third-fourth playoff against home team Toowoomba at the Queensland hockey championships.

Beating Gladstone 7-0 this afternoon secured Ipswich second spot in Pool B with two wins and a single 1-0 loss to Gold Coast.

The Ipswich women opened the tournament with a 4-2 success over Tweed on Saturday morning.

They battled through the chilly Saturday night conditions pushing unbeaten Gold Coast all the way.

“We were overrun really by just a stronger team,’’ the Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director said.

“They played real good hockey. We just couldn’t find a way through.’’

Ipswich player Caleisha Harper (right) on the move against Gladstone in this afternoon’s match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Ipswich player Caleisha Harper (right) on the move against Gladstone in this afternoon’s match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

However, he was full of praise for his team led by experienced representative captain Sara Rogers and skilful vice-captain Eden Jackat.

“It’s been brilliant,’’ Hocking said, when asked about the coaching enjoyment he has received being involved with the Ipswich women’s team.

“I’m happy.

“We always knew we had the potential.

We’ve played really well every game.

“We haven’t let ourselves down at all. I don’t think anyone can walk away thinking they haven’t had a red-hot go at it.’’

Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director and women’s representative coach Hugh Hocking.
Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director and women’s representative coach Hugh Hocking.

Victory in the 11.20am Monday final being livestreamed on the QT website will be the proverbial icing on the cake.

“We have to cap it off tomorrow . . . get the result we deserve,’’ Hocking said.

“I’m most happy with how well the team has come together.

“The progression from game one to game three today has just been brilliant.

“We’ve really starting to knock the ball around as a team and we attacked the circle with real intensity today, which was really good.’’

Ipswich goalkeeper Cade Banditt dives to block a Mackay striker at the Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.
Ipswich goalkeeper Cade Banditt dives to block a Mackay striker at the Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.

The Ipswich men’s team were waiting to see which playoff they have tomorrow after their results so far.

The Ipswich men drew 2-2 with Mackay in their first game before losing 7-4 to Brisbane and 3-0 to Townsville.

Their final game this afternoon was against Gold Coast.

Ipswich players are in line for the Queensland Country representative teams being named after the championships.

Ipswich hockey player Nathan Smith goes airborne at the Queensland championships. Picture: Nev Madsen.
Ipswich hockey player Nathan Smith goes airborne at the Queensland championships. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Despite the testing windy and raining conditions, Hocking praised the Toowoomba Hockey Association for their hosting effort.

“It’s come together really well,’’ he said.

“I know Toowoomba have put a lot of time and effort into it. It’s a fantastic venue.

“They have got everything really well set up. Hats off to the Toowoomba Hockey Association. They’ve done really well.’’

Look out for more matches being livestreamed this afternoon and on Monday.

Gladstone keeper Rachel Groves keeps out an attack from Ipswich in this afternoon’s match. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Gladstone keeper Rachel Groves keeps out an attack from Ipswich in this afternoon’s match. Picture: Kevin Farmer
hugh hocking ipswich hockey news ipswich hockey results queensland hockey championships toowoomba hockey toowoomba hockey association
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        Premium Content Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        News Catch all of the action from the Hockey Queensland Championships at Toowoomba live here.

        Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        News Paramedics responded to reports of an injured child following a pedestrian vs car...

        Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        Premium Content Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        News See Friday’s results from the Boyne Tannum Hookup, Australia’s biggest family...

        Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        Premium Content Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        News Troy Cassar-Daley has won 37 Golden Guitar Awards and has just released his 11th...