Live final: See gallant Ipswich side battle for third at Qld titles

Ipswich vice-captain Eden Jackat takes control in today’s match against Gladstone at the Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.

WITH a final match left to cap a successful Queensland tournament, Ipswich women’s coach Hugh Hocking was entitled to be contented as he dodged the Toowoomba rain.

His well-drilled side had just qualified for Monday’s third-fourth playoff against home team Toowoomba at the Queensland hockey championships.

Beating Gladstone 7-0 this afternoon secured Ipswich second spot in Pool B with two wins and a single 1-0 loss to Gold Coast.

The Ipswich women opened the tournament with a 4-2 success over Tweed on Saturday morning.

They battled through the chilly Saturday night conditions pushing unbeaten Gold Coast all the way.

“We were overrun really by just a stronger team,’’ the Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director said.

“They played real good hockey. We just couldn’t find a way through.’’

Ipswich player Caleisha Harper (right) on the move against Gladstone in this afternoon’s match in Toowoomba. Picture: Kevin Farmer

However, he was full of praise for his team led by experienced representative captain Sara Rogers and skilful vice-captain Eden Jackat.

“It’s been brilliant,’’ Hocking said, when asked about the coaching enjoyment he has received being involved with the Ipswich women’s team.

“I’m happy.

“We always knew we had the potential.

We’ve played really well every game.

“We haven’t let ourselves down at all. I don’t think anyone can walk away thinking they haven’t had a red-hot go at it.’’

Ipswich Hockey regional coaching director and women’s representative coach Hugh Hocking.

Victory in the 11.20am Monday final being livestreamed on the QT website will be the proverbial icing on the cake.

“We have to cap it off tomorrow . . . get the result we deserve,’’ Hocking said.



“I’m most happy with how well the team has come together.

“The progression from game one to game three today has just been brilliant.

“We’ve really starting to knock the ball around as a team and we attacked the circle with real intensity today, which was really good.’’

Ipswich goalkeeper Cade Banditt dives to block a Mackay striker at the Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba. Picture: Nev Madsen.

The Ipswich men’s team were waiting to see which playoff they have tomorrow after their results so far.

The Ipswich men drew 2-2 with Mackay in their first game before losing 7-4 to Brisbane and 3-0 to Townsville.

Their final game this afternoon was against Gold Coast.

Ipswich players are in line for the Queensland Country representative teams being named after the championships.

Ipswich hockey player Nathan Smith goes airborne at the Queensland championships. Picture: Nev Madsen.

Despite the testing windy and raining conditions, Hocking praised the Toowoomba Hockey Association for their hosting effort.

“It’s come together really well,’’ he said.

“I know Toowoomba have put a lot of time and effort into it. It’s a fantastic venue.

“They have got everything really well set up. Hats off to the Toowoomba Hockey Association. They’ve done really well.’’

Look out for more matches being livestreamed this afternoon and on Monday.