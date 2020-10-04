Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

LIVE: Girls U14 Townsville Lightning v SD Trojans White

by Brayden Heslehurst
4th Oct 2020 8:41 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

It's where dreams can be ruined or made as teams vie for a spot on day three of the Basketball Queensland Under-14 Girls State Championships in Mackay.

With the pool stages over, teams will face do-or-die match-ups at McDonald's Mackay Stadium with this website streaming every game on court four during the tournament.

Day three of competition will tip-off with a crossover before the Division 2 semi-finals are played followed by the Division 1 grand final qualifiers to decide who will feature in the showcase game on the final day.

DAY THREE SCHEDULE

9.30am: Girls Division 2 crossover - Townsville Lightning v Southern Districts Trojans White

11am: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Northside Wizards 1 v Cairns Corals

12.30pm: Girls Division 2 - Semi-Final - Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Ipswich Force v Cairns Dolphins

3.30pm: Girls Division 1 - Semi-Final - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteorettes

5pm: Girls Division 1 crossover - SC Phoenix v Brisbane Capitals Gold

More Stories

basketball qld livestream

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        “Thank you”: Rugby president’s heartfelt message

        Premium Content “Thank you”: Rugby president’s heartfelt message

        News In a season where they were beaten grand finalists, the Gladstone Goats president thanked the club and its supporters.

        Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

        Premium Content Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

        Crime Tahlia Lorraine Storm was warned about how things could go wrong.

        Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

        Premium Content Man supervising learner gets done for drink-driving

        Crime Justin Mark Sheehan thought he wouldn’t get caught so close to his home.

        Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy

        Premium Content Caught on camera: Man steals vibrating sex toy

        Crime He put the Olympus ring in his pocket before leaving the adult shop.