Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gold Coast basketball junior Jess Petrie (right). Picture: Supplied
Gold Coast basketball junior Jess Petrie (right). Picture: Supplied
Basketball

LIVE: Day 2 of the Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
22nd Sep 2020 4:32 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The battle for a trophy is heating up as teams continue to showcase their skills on the big stage in the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-16 girls today.

Being played at Carina's Rowland Cowan Stadium - the home of the Southern Districts Spartans - teams from Division 1, 2 and 3 will be aiming to finish the pool stages off on a high to secure a high ranking heading into crossovers.

All the games on court one will be lifestreamed in this story.

 

DAY TWO SCHEDULE

 

8am: Division 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Townsville Lightning

9.30am: Division 1 - SD Spartans v GC Breakers

11am: Division 1 - GC Waves v Brisbane Capitals Gold

12.30pm: Division 2 - Logan Thunder Gold v Burdekin Wildcats

2pm: Division 1 - Mackay Meteorettes v SD Spartans

3.30pm: Division 1 - Gladstone Power v Brisbane Capitals Gold

5pm: Division 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Rockhampton Cyclones

Originally published as LIVE: Day 2 of the Girls Basketball Qld State Championships

More Stories

basketball qld state championships sport u16 girls

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boyne wastewater plant refurbishment begins

        Premium Content Boyne wastewater plant refurbishment begins

        News Gladstone Regional Council has moved to kick off project works.

        Goats roar into grand final contention

        Premium Content Goats roar into grand final contention

        News The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats have made it to the Central...

        Is the message getting through? Drink drivers named

        Premium Content Is the message getting through? Drink drivers named

        Crime Police have repeatedly reinforced the message ‘if you drink and drive you will be...

        UPDATE: Man in serious condition after horse landed on him

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man in serious condition after horse landed on him

        Breaking Paramedics have taken the man with serious injuries to hospital.