Live coverage of meet the candidates event tonight

The odds of Glenn Butcher retaining his Gladstone seat for the state election are paying less than Winx winning the Cox Plate and Stu taking out the 2017 Bachelorette. Mr Butcher will be at today's Meet the Candidates event.

IF YOU'RE unsure who to vote for at the November 25 state election tonight you could find out a bit more about the candidates.

From 5.30pm, at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, the four people running for the seat of Gladstone have been invited to speak.

It is a free event, run by Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited.

Glenn Butcher, who is the incumbent will be there as will Chay Conaglen - the Liberal National candidate.

Peta Baker from the Greens and Amy Lohse from Pauline Hanson's One Nation won't be at the event, the GAPDL confirmed.

The Gladstone Observer will be covering the event live.

Follow the #gladstonevotes on Twitter to keep up to date with the event and during the lead-up to the election.