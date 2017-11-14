Live comedy teaches children about water use

PRIMARY school students learnt ways to help save the Gladstone Big 6 in a hilarious show.

Gladstone West State School kids enjoyed a taste of live comedy in The Aqua League while learning about different ways to save water.

The show followed characters The WaterCooler, fisherman Barry Mundy and Thunderstorm as they learnt to stop super villain, The Drought, from wasting water and polluting the city.

Performer Nick James from The National Theatre for Children, said it was important for children to understand the science behind saving water.

"Given we are in beautiful Gladstone, it's such a priority for the amazing plants and animals that call this area their home," he said.

"The kids actually learn along with the character, so they can learn how the different ways to save water around the house like turning the water off while they brush their teeth or reporting leaky taps."

The Gladstone Big 6 looks at all the different animals such as shorebirds, turtles and fish that rely heavily on the quality of water.

FUNNY: Performers Chelsea Zeller and Nick James from The National Theatre for Children teach children about water conservation at Gladstone West State School. Caroline Tung

Gladstone West State School head of curriculum Leanne Pearce said she hoped the program would help students become more water wise through simple acts like turning off the taps.

"It's a part of a lot of their units that's to do with conservation and preservation for the future, their science and geography units as well," Ms Pearce said.

The performance is part of conservation education programs supported through the Gladstone Port Authority's Community Investment Program.

National Theatre for Children managing director Tobias Benn said live theatre is a great medium for education.

"The story moves quickly to keep kids excited, and it's the excitement that makes them ready to absorb the information," he said.