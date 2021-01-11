Little Yarralinda has big heart

Jockey Elly Smith, strapper Cody Collis and trainer Tom Smith with Yarralinda. Photo: Caught in the Act Photography CQ.

Two sayings immediately spring to mind when extolling the virtues of last Wednesday’s impressive Callaghan Park winner Yarralinda which stands a wee 14.3 hands high.

Undoubtedly little Yarralinda, stable named Betty, fits the mould of “good things come in small packages” while Mark Twain’s proverb “it’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog” sums her up perfectly.

Horse’s height measurements are calculated in hands (10cm – four inches to a hand) and the average thoroughbred measures between 15.2 to 17 hands in height or 157-173cm.

Get the picture?

Yes, Yarralinda is small, arguably the tiniest horse racing in Rockhampton.

Betty is extremely disadvantaged thereby giving away height, weight and length of stride to her larger rivals but nobody has told her that!

In what appeared little more than an exercise gallop, Yarralinda (br f 2 Better Than Ready-Max’s Girl x Chateau Istana) made light of her 59kg topweight to bring-up three wins from five starts.

In the process of taking out the QTIS 2YO Handicap (1050m), the Tom Smith trained Betty took her prize money haul to $74K – a great dividend on her $13,250 purchase price.

Yarralinda was sold as a supplementary entry – Lot 110 - in last year’s unique Rockhampton online Capricornia Yearling Sale in April.

She was purchased by Cooktown’s Darryl Paradise and well could be the cheapest filly ever sold at auction by champion stallion Better Than Ready.

For instance, unbeaten Alpine Edge another of the BTR breed which is raced by a syndicate including the Capricorn Coast’s Bill and Di Ouston, cost $150,000 at last year’s Magic Millions Yearling Sale.

Alpine Edge is highly favoured to win the $2 million MM 2YO Classic (1200m) on Saturday (January 16).

Therein lies a somewhat tangled twist in the written tale about little Betty, not the swishing tail that her rivals chasing her home continue to see.

The irony is that the Oustons have a strong link with Yarralinda’s dam Max’s Girl which they

purchased as a Magic Millions weanling for $30K from her breeders, Oaklands Stud, Darling Downs.

They raced her under trainer Lyle Rowe and Max’s Girl’s only win from 12 starts was in a

Rockhampton Maiden there in July 2012.

Down the track, at a 2018 broodmare sale, Alistair Stewart of Oaklands Stud re-purchased Max’s Girl from the Oustons when in foal to Better Than Ready for just $6000.

A classic case of what goes around comes around!

When Yarralinda was a weanling in 2019, given the success and commercial popularity of Better Than Ready, his service fee at Warwick’s Lyndhurst Stud was raised to $33,000.

“Max’s Girl had produced some small foals when we bred from her so deciding these would not be commercial, we decided to sell her,” Bill Ouston relived.

“I set no reserves and it was a ridiculous sale price of $6K as no won was bidding on her. “You make some bad and good decisions in racing but letting her go for that was a bad decision.”

Mind you, Bill a racing and breeding realist is not complaining, as he and Di are also shareholders in Better Than Ready.

With Yarralinda to have a break now before blazing her trail towards the rich Capricornia Yearling Sales 2YO Classic (1200m) in April, Alistair Stewart from Oaklands Stud is preparing her half-brother for the corresponding CYS on April 21.

“He is a big strong black colt – a real cracker by the Lonhro stallion Exosphere. He is a really handsome colt – a real head turner, big and strong and nothing like Yarralinda in confirmation”, Alistair said.

Oaklands Stud bred yearlings sold through Rockhampton’s Capricornia Yearling Sales have won three of the last eight CYS Classic 2YO Classic Finals.

So Yarralinda has figures in her favour and under the Set Weights conditions drops appreciably and will think she is carrying a feather.

From far north in Cooktown down to the Darling Downs in the south, the word is that Yarralinda could well make if four from nine for Oaklands come April 21 in Rockhampton.