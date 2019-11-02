Menu
LOCAL HELP: Quota Club of Gladstone members Phyllis Lawson and Liz Robertson with Philippa and Dave Walters from Triumph Financial Planning who have donated $500 to help Quota Gladstone's Pencils Plus Project.
Little things go a long way at Gladstone Quota Club

MATT HARRIS
matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Nov 2019 10:00 AM
A LITTLE bit can a long way and that’s certainly the case for the Quota Club of Gladstone.

Quota Gladstone recently received a $500 donation from Auckland St business, Triumph Financial Planning which will go towards its Pencils Plus Project.

The Quota ladies distribute back packs with school supplies to struggling primary school children in the region.

Twelve Gladstone region schools are currently benefiting from the project with 150 back packs handed out this year.

Triumph Financial Planning owners Dave and Philippa Walters said they became aware of the project by simply picking up the newspaper.

“As a result of seeing an article in The Observer I thought it was an awesome cause,” Mrs Walters said.

“The money gets to the point where it’s needed, it benefits our local schools, our local kids and the products that are put into the backpacks are purchased locally as well.

“Under the wonderful stewardship of the ladies at Quota I’m sure they will use it very wisely.”

Mrs Walters urged other businesses to get involved in the cause.

Mr Walters said he was content with Triumph Financial Planning’s donation knowing 100 per cent of it would stay locally.

“You look after your own and your local area is your own,” he said.

“With something like this it’s a passive involvement – you aren’t necessarily be able to see the result – but you know 100 per cent of what goes in is going to where it is supposed to be.”

