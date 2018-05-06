Little Sophia hooks a big boat at HookUP

HANDS UP IF YOU WANT TO WIN A BOAT: Sophia Bunny won a Sea Jay 3.51m tinnie at Friday nights' Boyne Tannum HookUp

THREE-year-old Sophia Bunny loves fishing with her father, Fred, and on Friday night she won her own boat.

"She was so keen to win the boat she made me stand right at the front with her for the announcement," Fred said.

"When the compere asked, "Who wants to win this boat?' she put both hands in the air and never dropped them, then they called out her name and she ran on to the stage pumping her arms."

Sophia was the winner of a 3.51m Sea Jay tinnie with 6hp Yamaha motor.

According to Fred they'll go for a few runs in it.

"When she gets older she'll start using it, but for now one of our friends who has five boys will use it for a while," he said.

"We're going to name it Sophia 1."

According to Fred, Sophia has been fishing with him since she could walk.

"She's got her own little fishing rod and she comes with me all the time to Pats Bait and Tackle, they all know her down there, I used to put her on the counter when she was a baby," he said.

"We do a lot of fresh water fishing and Sophia loves coming out in the boat with me and Dad."

"Whenever we go to Lake Callemondah she gets a bit upset if we don't take the boat."

"I've tried to get her to reel one in but she was too frightened of it."

Sophia's little sister is eight-months old and Fred says she'll probably be keen for a fish soon too.

"I did a couple of trips on Awoonga Dam with Justin Knight from Gladstone Sports Fishing and since then I've been smashing them so I'll be showing my girls how to reel them in."

Fred wasn't having much luck fishing during the interview.

"We can't seem to hook one today, maybe Sophia used up all our luck last night," he said.