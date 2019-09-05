Little separating the men ahead of Division 1 decider

FINALS PUSH: Bradley Smith from Biloela Valleys in action against Central FC last month.

FINALS PUSH: Bradley Smith from Biloela Valleys in action against Central FC last month. John Todd

SOCCER: They escaped unscathed from a BITS banana skin to qualify for the Gladstone Division 1 Men's grand final but one challenge remains for Clinton and Biloela Valleys.

BITS Sharks' season came to an abrupt end - 2-1 at the hands of Valleys last weekend - seeing them bundled out of the finals series in straight sets after losing to Clinton 3-2 two weeks prior.

It was a disappointing end for the minor premiers, who finished six points clear on top ahead of Clinton, Valleys and Central.

Clinton finished the regular season in second place with 27 competition points after eight wins, three draws and four losses.

Valleys finished third on 24 points with seven wins, three draws and five losses.

Saturday's match kicks off at 7pm at Clinton Oval.

HEAD TO HEAD

Round 3: Valleys 2 drew Clinton 2 at Clinton

Valleys 2 drew Clinton 2 at Clinton Round 6: Clinton 1 def. Valleys 0 at Clinton

Clinton 1 def. Valleys 0 at Clinton Round 9: Valleys 1 drew Clinton 1 at Biloela

Valleys 1 drew Clinton 1 at Biloela Round 12: Clinton 2 def. Valleys 1 at Clinton

Clinton 2 def. Valleys 1 at Clinton Round 15: Valleys 2 def. Clinton 0 at Clinton.

FINALS FORM

Minor Semi Final: Valleys 4 def. Central 0

Valleys 4 def. Central 0 Major Semi Final: Clinton 3 def. BITS 2

Clinton 3 def. BITS 2 Preliminary Final: Valleys 2 def. BITS 1.