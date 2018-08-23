Little readers book a place at Library Square

BOOK WEEK: Pirate Kiara and Raggedy Tash feeding little minds and tummies.

THE first book librarian Bettina Nissen can recall reading was Little Golden Books' Saggy Baggy Elephant.

"I loved that book," she said.

"And the tugboat one, Little Toot."

Today Ms Nissen is the First Five Forever Co-ordinator for the library, encouraging parents and children, from toddlers to five years of age, to come and enjoy the library experience.

"Every week we have Story Time, Toddler Time and Baby Bounce for bubs up to two," she said.

"We do songs and rhymes, here every Friday, and also around the six other libraries in the Gladstone region."

To celebrate Book Week, children were encouraged to dress up and have a big parade and play with sea foam and Play-doh while singing sea shanties and dancing.

"It's all about sounds, words and songs and also just the conversation," Ms Nissen said.

"Children learn to talk just by being in conversation."

"It's the language they use, the questions they ask and how it all develops.

"So by the time they get to prep they're confident language users."

Children's Book Week is celebrated in August every year.

"It's when all the latest books have been published in Australia and the award winners are announced," Ms Nissen said. "We have so many wonderful authors and illustrators, particularly for young children.

"The book week awards go all the way up to teenagers and we've got them all on display here at the Gladstone Library."