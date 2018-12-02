Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The little piggie named Juliet was rescued from Deepwater in Central Queensland and has found a new home in Toowoomba.
The little piggie named Juliet was rescued from Deepwater in Central Queensland and has found a new home in Toowoomba. QFES
News

Little piglet runs to safety into firefighters' arms in CQ

2nd Dec 2018 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PIGLET rescued from the bushfire crisis in Central Queensland has found a new home in Toowoomba.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services shared a photo of the piglet saved from a property at Deepwater where firefighters have been working to contain massive blazes in the past week.

In an adorable post to the Facebook page, QFES said the piglet - named Juliet - had been rescued and was now safe after being found during a patrol on Saturday.

"This little piggy made a lucky escape from Deepwater yesterday," QFES posted.

"Some of our QFES personnel were driving through the area when they saw it.

"The pig, which they've named Juliet, ran straight to them.

"Juliet has now found a home at a farm in Toowoomba where she is eating and drinking well and living happily ever after."

The post on Sunday has been shared more than 30 times and is the latest in a number of heart-warming animal rescues from the Central Queensland fires.

More Stories

animal rescue deepwater bushfire editors picks queensland fire and emergency services toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Leave now': Lowmead residents urged to evacuate

    'Leave now': Lowmead residents urged to evacuate

    Breaking A bushfire is travelling in a southerly direction towards Lowmead between Clarkes Road and Mackellor Road.

    UPDATE: Winfield residents told to leave now

    UPDATE: Winfield residents told to leave now

    News Fire posing a risk to all in its path

    GALLERY: Spirit on show as Christmas Carnival shines

    premium_icon GALLERY: Spirit on show as Christmas Carnival shines

    News Bushfires can't stop Mount Larcom and surrounds' celebration.

    • 2nd Dec 2018 5:00 PM
    One man airlifted to hospital after three vehicle crash

    One man airlifted to hospital after three vehicle crash

    News The Department of Transport received reports at around 7pm.

    Local Partners