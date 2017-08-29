This little piggy goes wee wee wee all the way home

OINK: This little piggy went to the Gladstone Regional Council's Facebook page.

AFTER what must have been an exhausting seven days, Miss Piggy has finally left the limelight and found her new home.

The little piglet, found a week ago at Kirkwood, has been living the celebrity life these past few days. From having her picture posted all over social media, to being the star of the show at today's public auction, it was evident Miss Piggy was a natural-born star.

At today's auction at the Calliope Pound Yards, the pig that captured all our hearts was sold for $25, seeing the most adventure-filled chapter of her life come to a close.

The female piglet was collected from Starling Dve last Tuesday morning by council workers, and a photo was shared on Gladstone Regional Council's Facebook page, in a bid to find her owner.

Prior to the auction, council posted on Facebook people interested in buying Miss Piggy should check their property met local law requirements.

Gladstone Regional Council has been unable to confirm who the lucky new parents of the piglet are.