Little Miss Piggy to be auctioned today

OINK: This little piggy is being auctioned at Calliope today.

THIS little piggy has not gone all the way home yet.

The female piglet was collected from Starling Dve at Kirkwood last Tuesday morning by council workers, and a photo was shared on Gladstone Regional Council's Facebook page, in a bid to find her owner.

However, the council has not had any luck, and the poor piggy was be auctioned off today, if nobody had come forward by yesterday afternoon.

The piglet will be auctioned at 1.30pm at the Calliope Pound Yards, 45 Racecourse Rd. It will be open to the public.

The council posted on Facebook that for people interested in buying Miss Piggy, they should check their property meets local laws requirements for keeping a pig.

Under Subordinate Local Law no. 2 (Animal Management) 2011, pigs are prohibited on an allotment smaller than 10,000 sqm and must only be kept if in accordance with Schedule 4 or be contained as per Schedule 4 of Subordinate Local Law no. 2 (Animal Management) 2011.