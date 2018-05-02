Little Lincoln reels in a winner

REEL WINNER: Little Lincoln Nathan is delighted with his Observer Fishing Frenzy prize

REEL WINNER: Little Lincoln Nathan is delighted with his Observer Fishing Frenzy prize Greg Bray

Lincoln Nathan was all smiles yesterday when he arrived to pick up his prize, a new rod and reel and tackle box.

Three-year-old Lincoln's winning entry in The Observer's Fishing Frenzy competition was drawn from the barrel on Monday.

Mum, Mel, was also thrilled.

"He'll be very excited to go fishing with his Uncle Tim and his cousin RJ," she said.

Lincoln was reluctant to let go of his new rod and reel, but put it down long enough to look inside his new tackle box.

"I'll probably fill that with food for him to take when he goes out," Mel said.

When asked where the likely fishing spot will be to test out his new rod, Mel said, "Probably around the Anabranch Bridge."

Lincoln is one of ten Fishing Frenzy competition winners who were announced in Tuesday's paper.

Meanwhile the nation's largest family fishing competition the Boyne Tannum HookUp will start on Friday.

Don't forget to pick up your copy of the special Sunday edition of The Observer.