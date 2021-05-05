Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21:Lachlan Passfield from Banana
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21:Lachlan Passfield from Banana
News

Little Lachlan watches big kids in action at Beef Australia

JANN HOULEY
7th May 2021 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Babycino in hand and his pint-sized boots full of sand, little Lachlan Passfield is having the time of his life at his first Beef Australia.

It’s the second time for sister Sophie who’s also come in with their parents from Banana.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Brad and Rachel Passfield from Banana with Lachlan and Sophie
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Brad and Rachel Passfield from Banana with Lachlan and Sophie

“It’s a great family environment,” said dad Brad, who works for Hourn and Bishop livestock agents.

“They had a great time at the Kidzone but Lachlan spends most the day in a giant sandpit he discovered outside the ring.”

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21:Lachlan Passfield from Banana
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21:Lachlan Passfield from Banana

Mr Passfield only began life ‘out bush’ at 20 when he moved up from New South Wales.

He said he and wife Rachel were “very, very lucky” to raise their kids in the country.

“It instils values they can’t get from living in the city,” he said.

A group of older children, from the Mackay Christian College, passed the Passfields on their way to the judging competition on Thursday afternoon.

Teacher Emmitt Brown said he was very proud of his students’ efforts, getting up before dawn to care for their animals.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: cattle judging
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: cattle judging

“The cattle come first; they have to be fed and watered and their beds cleaned,” he said.

“We’re showing Lowlines on behalf of owners at the top of Eungella which is just getting back to normal after the fires in 2018.”

In the ring, Ben Tyrell was representing Downlands College in Toowoomba.

BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Ben Tyrrell from Downlands College Toowoomba with Penleigh Air.
BEEF AUSTRALIA 21: Ben Tyrrell from Downlands College Toowoomba with Penleigh Air.

His 15-month-old Brahman Penleigh Air, which took out the ribbon its class, comes from Penny Voland’s stud.

“The judges really liked its wedge shape,” he said.

“They said it’s just what they’re looking for in a heifer.”

Cattle judging and showing continues through Friday at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

banana shire banana shirebanana shiretoowoomba beef australia 2021 bushfires qld cattle showing downlands college eungella hourn and bishop mackay christian college rockhampton showgrounds tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Named: 10 newest Gladstone Youth Council members

        Premium Content Named: 10 newest Gladstone Youth Council members

        Council News The new members come from different walks of life.

        Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical director needed

        Premium Content Charlie and the Chocolate Factory musical director needed

        News The Combined Schools musical performance of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is...

        Environment inspires new Worthington art exhibition

        Premium Content Environment inspires new Worthington art exhibition

        News The exhibition at the Leo Zussino building at CQ University Marina campus runs from...

        Gladstone hockey stalwart honoured by Hockey QLD

        Premium Content Gladstone hockey stalwart honoured by Hockey QLD

        Hockey Cavanagh was recognised for his devotion to Gladstone hockey.