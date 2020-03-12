Little grant makes big difference for campsite

The Lake Awoonga Scout Campsite has purchased a new hot water system thanks to a council grant.

THE Lake Awoonga Scout Campsite has been spruced up over the past six months thanks to more than $10,000 in council grants.

The committee received a Gladstone Regional Council Community Project grant of $10,695 in 2019 to upgrade facilities and purchase equipment.

A spokeswoman said in the past six months volunteers had installed two solar hot water systems, one for use by the kitchen and main ablutions block and the other installed in the new ablutions block towards the rear of the campgrounds.

“Having two working ablutions blocks has increased the campsite usage, by allowing different groups to camp at the same time, without disturbing each other,” she said.

“In addition, we have installed solar panels for lighting in the ablutions block and the generator room and purchased a flail mower to tow behind a trailer.