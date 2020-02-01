Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
Lifeflight crews airlifted the young girl to Queensland Children's Hospital. Picture: supplied.
News

Little girl burned after fall into scorching hole

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
1st Feb 2020 6:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LITTLE girl has been hospitalised after falling into a scorching hole left behind when a tree stump was burned.

A permitted fire was ignited to burn out a large stump from a Crows Nest property, north of Toowoomba.

The child fell into the hole about 11am on Saturday, after the fire had been extinguished.

It is believed the ground was still searing hot.

The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.
The young girl was hospitalised with burns to her legs and arms. Picture: supplied.

The child suffered burns to her hands, feet, arms and legs and was treated on scene by paramedics and LifeFlight crew members.

She was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital this morning, where she remains in a stable condition.

A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.
A young girl was flown to hospital with burns to her arms and legs. Picture: supplied.

More Stories

Show More
children editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        High-level hydrogen talks to be held in Gladstone

        premium_icon High-level hydrogen talks to be held in Gladstone

        News Gladstone residents will hear why the city is uniquely positioned to take advantage of a new source of clean energy when the Central Queensland Hydrogen Forum comes to...

        Study to bring inland rail to Gladstone stays secret

        premium_icon Study to bring inland rail to Gladstone stays secret

        News Mayor calls for the study to be released publicly.

        DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists face court this week

        premium_icon DRINK DRIVERS: Six motorists face court this week

        News A 36-YEAR-OLD woman was fined $1500 and banned from driving for six months after...

        HOT PROPERTY: 25+ open homes this weekend

        premium_icon HOT PROPERTY: 25+ open homes this weekend

        News 28 properties will open their doors this weekend for curious buyers to take a peek...