Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lifestyle

Little Evah’s running circles around the NRL competition

by Jocelyn Airth
16th Sep 2020 8:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Despite its challenges, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in an unexpected silver lining for one budding young rugby league player.

Evah Hicks celebrated her fourth birthday a week before the junior season kicked off in July, meeting the minimum age for the "5 Years" competition just in time.

And while she may be the youngest player at South Eastern Seagulls, she is already as elusive as NRL star Kalyn Ponga.

South Eastern Seagulls player Evah Hicks. Picture. Phil Hillyard
South Eastern Seagulls player Evah Hicks. Picture. Phil Hillyard


Last Saturday Evah had spectators in stitches as she took a hit up, sprinted over the try line, jumped the fence and ran back down the sideline.

Evah's mother and team manager Rhiannon Hicks said the play was typical of her cheeky daughter.

"She was a bit tired and grumpy, we told her to do just one more run," Ms Hicks said.

"Our trainer gave her the ball and she just kept on running. It was hysterical, they're all so funny at this age."

Evah is one of the few kids who benefited from this year's coronavirus-related delay to community sport.

"Had the season started when it was meant to back in May, she wouldn't have been old enough," Ms Hicks said.

"Without taking away from the seriousness of COVID, we were lucky in a way that she could play."

Evah in action. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Evah in action. Picture. Phil Hillyard


Since 2015, the number of girls and women playing rugby league has increased by 147 percent.

The NRL also recorded a 98 percent rise in female coaches and a 59 percent increase in female coaches.

Tonight, the NRL kicks off it's 14th Harvey Norman Women In League round, celebrating the contribution that women make to the game - both on and off the field.

Ms Hicks said she is excited by the increasing opportunities young girls now get to play footy.

"We've got lots of talent down here at South Easts, and I love knowing that she can get onto the field, she can get out there in a team environment at such a young age," Ms Hicks said.

"It's super important that women play any sport."

Evah heading for the fence on Saturday. Picture: Facebook
Evah heading for the fence on Saturday. Picture: Facebook

Originally published as Little Evah's running circles around the NRL competition

evah hicks nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone University Hospital to be established

        Premium Content Gladstone University Hospital to be established

        News “We will begin teaching and training through our regional medical program,” Steve Williamson.

        Man’s ‘drunken rant’ puts him in court

        Premium Content Man’s ‘drunken rant’ puts him in court

        Crime Aaron Joel Sanyasi was heavily drinking on the night of the offence.

        Truck driver loses job over offence

        Premium Content Truck driver loses job over offence

        Crime Gary James Malcolm didn’t realise the situation he had put himself in.

        Golf club tees off on council

        Premium Content Golf club tees off on council

        News The long-running feud between Gladstone Regional Council and the BITS Golf Club has...