'Amazing': Little Day Out a big hit with the children

ENTERTAINED: Mac Lee, 4, at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre for Little Day Out.

ENTERTAINED: Mac Lee, 4, at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre for Little Day Out. Matt Taylor GLA260519LDO

THE Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre hosted its Little Day Out today to end a fantastic week celebrating under-8s week in Gladstone.

Activities included a Dinkum Dinosaurs show, face painting, balloon twisting, craft, a guinea pig petting zoo, workshops and a theatre show with ABC's Dirtgirl World.

Event organiser Felicity Barker said it was great the event could be held in Gladstone.

"It's really important to have things like this for kids in this town," she said.

"We are a rural town and it's important to bring these big events here for kids to enjoy."

Last year, more than 900 people attended Little Day Out and MrsBarker said she hoped that number had increased this year.

Local business Kandy Couture was responsible for balloon decoration on the day.

Kandy Couture owner Kim Curd said almost 1500 balloons were used.

"We put in a lot of effort to make today a 'wow' so that the kids could enjoy what isn't usually offered to Gladstone," she said.

"A lot of kids here have never left Gladstone, so for them to see this (event) today is amazing.

"It was also a great opportunity for us to showcase what we can offer to Gladstone."

Mrs Barker said the ideal outcome of the day was for everyone to have a great time, no matter their age.

"I love seeing the community come together and enjoy such a big event," she said.